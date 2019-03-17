New Zealand mosque terror attacksBy Steve George, Joshua Berlinger, Hilary Whiteman, Harmeet Kaur, Ben Westcott and Meg Wagner, CNN
Accused gunman will defend himself in court
From CNN's Jo Shelley
A 28-year-old man Australian man accused of the murder of 50 people in Christchurch on Friday doesn’t want a lawyer, according to the attorney temporarily assigned to him on the day of his arrest.
Duty lawyer Richard Peters told CNN that Brenton Tarrant had twice made it clear that he did not want legal representation.
Peters, assigned by Christchurch District Court to assist Tarrant in preliminary court appearances, said that the defendant hopes to represent himself.
Tarrant is due to appear in court again on April 5. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she expects additional charges to be laid against him.
Indian newlyweds came to Christchurch with a dream. On Friday, that dream died
From CNN's Hilary Whiteman in Christchurch
Indian nationals Abdul Nazer, 34, and his wife, Ansi Alibava, 25, were both inside the Al Noor mosque on Friday -- men sat on the left, women on the right -- when the first shots were fired in one of New Zealand's worst mass shootings.
Originally from Kerela, the young couple had borrowed money to move to Christchurch last year, so she could complete her postgraduate studies.
When Alibava graduated, they hoped she'd get a high-paying job and they would live and work in New Zealand, before returning back home to India to settle down.
Friday's mass shootings changed those plans forever.
Alibava was one of the 50 people killed in Friday's attacks -- and now her husband is raising money to help repatriate her body back to India.
You can read more about Nazer and Alibava here.
Lone attacker carried out Christchurch killings, police say
A single gunman carried out the killing of 50 people at two mosques on Friday in Christchurch, New Zealand Police said on Monday.
"We believe that there was only one attacker responsible for this horrendous event,” Police Commissioner Mike Bush told a press conference in the capital Wellington.
“There were 2 scenes, as you know, again I’d like to state that we believe absolutely there was only one attacker responsible for this.”
Bush added that police have not ruled out the possibility that others could have helped prepare the lone attacker ahead of the shooting.
Australian national, 28-year-old Brenton Tarrant, has been arrested and charged with one count of murder, with further counts expected to be laid.
A quiet country reels after a horrific massacre and struggles to find its new normal
Auckland-based journalist Susannah Cullinane has described how New Zealand is struggling to find its "new normal" in the wake of Friday's massacre.
You can read more from Cullinane, a former CNN staffer who returned to her native New Zealand after several years in London, here.
New Zealand First leader appears to change stance on gun control
New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has thrown his support behind new, unspecified gun control measures agreed to by the country's cabinet Monday, in an apparent break with his previous stance on the issue.
Speaking alongside Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Peters explained that "the reality is after the 15 March, our world changed forever, and so will our laws."
New Zealand First is part of the ruling coalition along with Ardern's Labour Party. It's the third-largest political party in the country and leans to the right on many issues, including immigration.
After the 2016 massacre at a nightclub in Orlando, Peters said those in the United States who blamed the attack on a lack of gun control were wrong. However, he did not explicitly say he was opposed to gun control at the time, but rather said some were taking a "politically correct" position and were "seeking to divert blame from where it should lie."
This is what he said:
"We in New Zealand First are opposed to religious extremism in any form, and this atrocity resulted from Islamic extremism by a terrorist whose family had sought shelter in the United States. There are those who will take the politically correct view and blame it all on a lack of gun control. They are wrong. They have been misled. They are seeking to divert blame from where it should lie because this terrorist could have used any weapon of destruction -- a bomb, an improvised device, a method of mass poisoning -- and blaming a lack of gun control in this way is seen, in our view, as simply a cop-out.
Ardern: Cabinet has agreed on tougher gun laws "in principle"
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said her cabinet has agreed "in principle" on proposals to change the country's gun laws in response to the terror attack in Christchurch Friday, but she stopped short of revealing what those changes might be.
Ardern said more details will be released once her cabinet "has worked through through the in-principle decision" made today.
Appearing beside New Zealand First leader Winston Peters, Ardern told reporters at a news conference Monday that the cabinet was "absolutely united" in its decision.
"This was a cabinet decision," said Peters. New Zealand First is part of the ruling coalition along with Ardern's Labour Party.
"The reality is after the 15 March, our world changed forever, and so will our laws," Peters said.
Alleged shooter's grandmother: "That boy has changed completely"
The grandmother of alleged terrorist Brenton Tarrant has spoken to Australia's Nine News about the shock she felt after hearing about Friday's mosque shootings in Christchurch.
"It's just so much ... to take in that somebody in our family would do anything like this," 81-year-old Marie Fitzgerald said.
Tarrant has been charged with murder in the wake of the two shootings at New Zealand mosques which left at least 50 people dead and the city of Christchurch in shock.
Fitzgerald said she believed it was after Tarrant's overseas trip to Asia and Europe that her grandson changed.
"It's only since he traveled overseas, I think, that that boy has changed completely to the boy we knew," she said.
Police have already said Tarrant's family is co-operating with authorities.
9 people in critical condition, including 4-year-old girl
Nine victims of Friday's Christchurch mosque shootings are still in a critical condition, authorities have said.
David Meates, chief executive of Canterbury District Health Board, said in a statement that two victims of the attacks, which claimed at least 50 lives, would be released from hospital on Monday. Another 31 were still being treated.
"There is still a four-year-old girl in a critical condition in Starship Hospital in Auckland," Meates said. "Her father has been transferred to Auckland and remains in a serious but stable condition."
He added that the attack had "profoundly affected" the staff of Christchurch hospital and said they would need support in the coming days.
"We are postponing a significant number of surgeries planned for Cantabrians and others to free up theatre space and surgical teams today," he added.
Major New Zealand website halts sales of semi-automatic guns
One of New Zealand's biggest internet auction websites has announced that it will pull all semi-automatic weapons from its platform, following their use in the Christchurch terrorist attacks.
At least 50 people were killed when a gunman opened fire in two mosques with multiple weapons on Friday.
A statement released by TradeMe on Monday said that the site would halt the sale of semi-automatic weapons while it waited "for more clarity from the government."
"We do not allow the sale of military-style, semi-automatic weapons, parts which could change an 'A' category firearm into a military-style semi-automatic weapon, pistols, or restricted weapons," the site said in a statement.
"It is clear public sentiment has changed in relation to semi-automatic weapons and we acknowledge that."