Facebook removes 1.5 million videos of the New Zealand attack

Three more people were arrested in the United Kingdom on Sunday after reports of incidents that Greater Manchester Police called "racially aggravated."

Officers were called to Queensway, Rochdale, over a report that a taxi driver was being abused and threatened by people who were referencing the terror attacks in New Zealand, police said in a statement.

A 33-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of "racially aggravated" offenses and will be interviewed later today, police said.

Separately, police said they also arrested a 38-year-old woman in Rochdale after comments she made about the New Zealand attack online. She remains in custody for questioning.

Earlier on Sunday, police said that a 24-year-old man had been arrested over a social media post pledging support for the New Zealand shooter.

Assistant Chief Constable for Greater Manchester Police, Russ Jackson, condemned the acts as “disgusting,” and said that police would seek prosecution of those involved if there is evidence.

“Some of these comments are frankly disgusting. I am amazed how some people think it is acceptable to make such careless and disrespectful remarks,” he said.

“The events which happened two days ago in New Zealand continue to cause huge upset with people of all faiths from across Greater Manchester," Jackson added. "It is absolutely clear that compassion and support is how the overwhelming majority of people feel and, as always, Greater Manchester stands together."