Before she was killed in the mosque attacks, she opened 'her home, her heart and her kitchen' to others

New Zealand native Linda Armstrong was among those killed on Friday in the Christchurch mosque shootings, her nephew Kyron Gosse confirmed to CNN.

"Linda had a huge heart and was willing to help out anyone who needed it," Armstrong's family said in a statement. "She befriended many travelers, immigrants and refugees. Opening her home, her heart and her kitchen."

Gosse said his 65-year-old aunt was "absolutely loved by the Muslim community" and "showed up to mosque every Friday."

Armstrong grew up in West Auckland and recently moved to Christchurch to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren, her family said.