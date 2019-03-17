New Zealand PM: "All bodies will be returned to families by Wednesday"

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks Sunday about the Christchurch terror attack. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks Sunday about the Christchurch terror attack.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said that the bodies of a small number of victims will be returned to families on Sunday evening, and all bodies will be returned to families by Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference in Wellington, Sunday, Arden confirmed that her cabinet would meet Monday to discuss government policy including changes to the country's gun laws, issues around terror watch lists and how to ensure public safety.

Arden said that a memorial for the Christchurch victims would be held in Parliament on Tuesday.