Live updates: Super Cyclone Amphan bears down on millions in India and Bangladesh
The world's largest refugee camp faces "nightmare scenario" of cyclone during virus outbreak
Though Super Cyclone Amphan is forecast to make landfall on the western side of Bangladesh, it will likely bring heavy rains to Cox's Bazar -- the world's largest refugee camp -- in the east of the country
Almost one million Rohingya refugees live there, many who moved after fleeing violence in neighboring Myanmar's Rakhine state.
The first known Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the camp last week and with the storm now imminent, the two disasters could make for a devastating combination.
One human rights advocate said that a novel coronavirus outbreak in the camp would be a "nightmare scenario."
"The prevalence of underlying health conditions among refugees and the deteriorating sanitary conditions sure to come with the looming monsoon and flooding season make for a witch's brew of conditions in which the virus is sure to thrive," said Daniel P. Sullivan, who works for the US-based organization Refugees International.
Experts are particularly worried about just how hard it is to practice adequate social distancing while evacuating or moving to storm shelters.
"It is a concern because that means whatever we are doing has to be done with maintaining physical distance, ensuring the norms of hygiene promotion, hand washing, and all these things, so it is complicated," said Achala Navaratne, a spokesperson for the American Red Cross in Bangladesh.
Photographs show evacuation efforts underway in Bangladesh and India
Authorities in India and Bangladesh have been readying for Cyclone Amphan to make landfall, bringing boats back to harbor and attempting to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people in the storm's path.
Amphan is scheduled to make landfall this afternoon or tonight local time
Right now, Super Cyclone Amphan is the equivalent to a Category 3 Atlantic hurricane, packing winds of 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour).
Amphan continues to be on track for a landfall near the Indian city of Kolkata late Wednesday afternoon or evening local time.
The storm may continue to weaken before making landfall. But even if it hits the coast as the equivalent of a Category 2 Atlantic hurricane, it could still cause powerful storm surges.
The shape of the coastline and the low-lying delta region also make the area prone to storm surge flooding.
The storm is also expected to bring heavy rain, with localized amounts of more than 12 inches (300 millimeters) within a short time.
It's already raining along portions of the coastline and conditions are expected to steadily deteriorate throughout the day, especially this afternoon.