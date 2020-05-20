World
Super Cyclone Amphan bears down on millions of people in India and Bangladesh

By Joshua Berlinger and Helen Regan, CNN

Updated 11:45 p.m. ET, May 19, 2020
5 min ago

The world's largest refugee camp faces "nightmare scenario" of cyclone during virus outbreak

Rohingya refugees gather at a market in Kutupalon refugee camp in Cox's Bazar on May 15.
Rohingya refugees gather at a market in Kutupalon refugee camp in Cox's Bazar on May 15. Suzauddin Rubel/AFP/Getty Images

Though Super Cyclone Amphan is forecast to make landfall on the western side of Bangladesh, it will likely bring heavy rains to Cox's Bazar -- the world's largest refugee camp -- in the east of the country

Almost one million Rohingya refugees live there, many who moved after fleeing violence in neighboring Myanmar's Rakhine state.

The first known Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the camp last week and with the storm now imminent, the two disasters could make for a devastating combination.

One human rights advocate said that a novel coronavirus outbreak in the camp would be a "nightmare scenario."

"The prevalence of underlying health conditions among refugees and the deteriorating sanitary conditions sure to come with the looming monsoon and flooding season make for a witch's brew of conditions in which the virus is sure to thrive," said Daniel P. Sullivan, who works for the US-based organization Refugees International.

Experts are particularly worried about just how hard it is to practice adequate social distancing while evacuating or moving to storm shelters.

"It is a concern because that means whatever we are doing has to be done with maintaining physical distance, ensuring the norms of hygiene promotion, hand washing, and all these things, so it is complicated," said Achala Navaratne, a spokesperson for the American Red Cross in Bangladesh.

9 min ago

Photographs show evacuation efforts underway in Bangladesh and India

Authorities in India and Bangladesh have been readying for Cyclone Amphan to make landfall, bringing boats back to harbor and attempting to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people in the storm's path.

Trucks are stranded on a bridge across River Mahanadi at Paradeep, on the Bay of Bengal coast in Orissa, India, on Tuesday. Cyclone Amphan was moving toward India and Bangladesh on Tuesday as authorities tried to evacuate millions of people while practicing social distancing.
Trucks are stranded on a bridge across River Mahanadi at Paradeep, on the Bay of Bengal coast in Orissa, India, on Tuesday. Cyclone Amphan was moving toward India and Bangladesh on Tuesday as authorities tried to evacuate millions of people while practicing social distancing. AP

Fishermen bring in their boats after warning were sounded ahead of the arrival of Cyclone Amphan on Monday.
Fishermen bring in their boats after warning were sounded ahead of the arrival of Cyclone Amphan on Monday. Arabinda Mohapatra/Hindustan Times/Shutterstock

Villagers on the Bay of Bengal coast walk as they are evacuated by volunteers as a precaution against Cyclone Amphan at Bakkhali in India's West Bengal province on Tuesday.
Villagers on the Bay of Bengal coast walk as they are evacuated by volunteers as a precaution against Cyclone Amphan at Bakkhali in India's West Bengal province on Tuesday. Mehaboob Gazi/AP

Boats are anchored at a fishing harbor at Paradeep, on the Bay of Bengal coast in Orissa, India, on Tuesday.
Boats are anchored at a fishing harbor at Paradeep, on the Bay of Bengal coast in Orissa, India, on Tuesday. AP

This handout photo taken on Tuesday and released by the District Administration of Bhola shows residents being evacuated in Dhalchar village on the island of Bhola as the Cyclone Amphan barrels towards Bangladesh's coast.
This handout photo taken on Tuesday and released by the District Administration of Bhola shows residents being evacuated in Dhalchar village on the island of Bhola as the Cyclone Amphan barrels towards Bangladesh's coast. District Administration of Bhola/AFP/Getty Images

This photograph provided by India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) force shows NDRF personal warning people on the Bay of Bengal coast about Cyclone Amphan at Namkhana, South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, India, Tuesday, May 19.
This photograph provided by India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) force shows NDRF personal warning people on the Bay of Bengal coast about Cyclone Amphan at Namkhana, South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, India, Tuesday, May 19. National Disaster Response Force via AP

1 min ago

Amphan is scheduled to make landfall this afternoon or tonight local time

From CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward

A Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) volunteer uses a megaphone to urge residents to evacuate to shelters ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone Amphan in Khulna on May 19.
A Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) volunteer uses a megaphone to urge residents to evacuate to shelters ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone Amphan in Khulna on May 19. Kazi Shanto/AFP/Getty Images

Right now, Super Cyclone Amphan is the equivalent to a Category 3 Atlantic hurricane, packing winds of 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour). 

Amphan continues to be on track for a landfall near the Indian city of Kolkata late Wednesday afternoon or evening local time. 

The storm may continue to weaken before making landfall. But even if it hits the coast as the equivalent of a Category 2 Atlantic hurricane, it could still cause powerful storm surges.

The shape of the coastline and the low-lying delta region also make the area prone to storm surge flooding.

The storm is also expected to bring heavy rain, with localized amounts of more than 12 inches (300 millimeters) within a short time.

It's already raining along portions of the coastline and conditions are expected to steadily deteriorate throughout the day, especially this afternoon.

 