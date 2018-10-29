Shortly after taking off from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Greater Jakarta, Air Lion flight JT 610 asked air traffic control to return, Yohanes Sirait, a spokesman for AirNav Indonesia, the agency that oversees air traffic navigation, told CNN.

Yohanes said that the flight requested permission to turn back at about 12 miles out, but did not indicate that there was any emergency. He added that the aircraft would have been given priority landing, but that air traffic controllers lost contact with the plane. Yohanes also said that, according to the radar, the plane had not turned back.

The plane crashed into the sea, close to the capital, 13 minutes after takeoff.