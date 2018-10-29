From Devianti Faridz in Jakarta for CNN and CNN’s Sarah Faidell

Twenty ministry officials who were returning to their posts in Pangkal Pinang after spending the weekend with their families in Jakarta, were on board Lion Air flight JT 610 when it crashed, Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Monday

Since the crash, Australian government officials and contractors have been advised not to fly Lion Air, an Australian government official told CNN.

The Australian government says the decision will be reviewed once findings of the crash investigation are clear.