Lion Air plane crash in IndonesiaBy Angela Dewan, CNN
People study passenger manifest at crisis center in Jakarta
Lion Air launched a crisis center at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Greater Jakarta, on Monday, which will remain open for the next two weeks.
Mayor General Nugroho Budi Wiranto, deputy of operations of Indonesia’s search and rescue agency, said recovery efforts will last for seven days, at the end of which it will be decided if they should extend for another three.
Six bodies recovered from crash site
From journalist Devianti Faridz in Jakarta
Six bodies have been recovered from the site where Lion Air flight JT 610 crashed, with 189 people on board, Bambang Suryo Aji, director of operations for search and rescue agency Basarnas, said at a press conference on Monday.
The bodies were transported to the Police Hospital in Kramat Jati in east Jakarta, Aji added.
Rescue teams that are sweeping a 150 nautical mile radius with underwater robots have still not located the main wreckage, but have found debris that looks like the plane’s tail, Aji told reporters.
The search and rescue workers are up against high waves and strong currents, a spokesperson for the operation, Suhri Sinaga, told reporters in a televised interview Monday.
Air Lion flight asked to return to base after takeoff
Shortly after taking off from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Greater Jakarta, Air Lion flight JT 610 asked air traffic control to return, Yohanes Sirait, a spokesman for AirNav Indonesia, the agency that oversees air traffic navigation, told CNN.
Yohanes said that the flight requested permission to turn back at about 12 miles out, but did not indicate that there was any emergency. He added that the aircraft would have been given priority landing, but that air traffic controllers lost contact with the plane. Yohanes also said that, according to the radar, the plane had not turned back.
The plane crashed into the sea, close to the capital, 13 minutes after takeoff.
Plane was "airworthy," Lion Air president says
By CNN's Brad Lendon
The Boeing 737 MAX 8 that crashed Monday was “airworthy,” Lion Air president Edward Sirait said during a press conference at the company's headquarters in Jakarta, adding that the pilot had carried out all pre-flight inspections according to procedure.
Lion Air has been one of Boeing's biggest customers for its 737s.
In 2011, the companies announced a $21.7 billion order for 230 of the single-aisle, twin-engine jets. Boeing at the time said it was the largest single order for commercial jets in Boeing's history, both in terms of the number of planes and the dollar value.
The companies announced the deal at the East Asia Summit in Bali as then-US President Barack Obama looked on.
Lion Air has since become the first airline to put the 737 MAX 8 into service in 2017, and order and take delivery of the 737 MAX 9. In April, it ordered 50 of the 737 MAX 10, the largest of the line, in a $6.24 billion deal.
Lion Air captain is Indian national
From CNN's Sugam Pokharel in New Delhi
The pilot of the Lion Air flight that crashed Monday after taking off from Jakarta is an Indian national, a senior official at the Indian Embassy in Jakarta told CNN.
Bhavye Suneja was named earlier in the day by Lion Air as captain of flight JT 610 and had amassed 6,000 fight hours.
Personal items found near where flight disappeared
A search and rescue team has started bringing personal items and equipment believed to be from flight JT 610 ashore to the Tanjung Priok port in north Jakarta. The team is battling with high waves and strong currents at the crash site as they search for the aircraft and victims.
Lion Air says problems with the plane were reported Sunday night
From Devianti Faridz in Jakarta for CNN
Problems with the same Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane were reported on Sunday night on a flight from Denpasar on the resort island of Bali to Jakarta, the airline's CEO Edward Sirait told local media TV1 in an interview.
Sirait said engineers had checked and repaired the problem and reported that the plane was ready to fly. He also said Lion Air was preparing two aircraft to fly victims’ relatives from Pangkal Pinang to Jakarta.
Relatives gather as rescuers search for the wreckage
From CNN's Angela Dewan
Family members of those aboard the Lion Air flight JT 610 are gathering at the airport in Pangkal Pinang on Bangka island, as an Indonesian search and rescue team scour the waters off the Javanese coast for the wreckage. Lion Air said the plane suffered an "accident" 13 minutes after taking off from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport 6:20 a.m. local time.