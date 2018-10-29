A member of Indonesian Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) inspects debris believed to be from the Lion Air passenger jet. (Photo by Tatan Syuflana/AP Photo) A member of Indonesian Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) inspects debris believed to be from the Lion Air passenger jet. (Photo by Tatan Syuflana/AP Photo)

Six bodies have been recovered from the site where Lion Air flight JT 610 crashed, with 189 people on board, Bambang Suryo Aji, director of operations for search and rescue agency Basarnas, said at a press conference on Monday.

The bodies were transported to the Police Hospital in Kramat Jati in east Jakarta, Aji added.

Rescue teams that are sweeping a 150 nautical mile radius with underwater robots have still not located the main wreckage, but have found debris that looks like the plane’s tail, Aji told reporters.

The search and rescue workers are up against high waves and strong currents, a spokesperson for the operation, Suhri Sinaga, told reporters in a televised interview Monday.