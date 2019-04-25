Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un hold first summit

Vladimir Putin will be the sixth world leader to meet Kim Jong Un since he took control of North Korea in 2011. All of these meetings have happened since 2018, when Kim's regime emerged from the shadows and began a diplomatic charm offensive.

So far, Kim has met Chinese President Xi Jinping, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, US President Donald Trump and Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong.

Kim and Trump during their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island on June 12, 2018 in Singapore. Kim and Trump during their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island on June 12, 2018 in Singapore. Kevin Lim/The Strait Times/Handout/Getty Images

Kim has met Xi on four trips to China -- three to Beijing and one to Dalian. Kim's March 2018 trip to the Chinese capital was his first excursion trip outside North Korea since ascending to power.

He then visited Dalian in May and was back in Beijing in June shortly after his summit in Singapore with Trump. Kim also visited Beijing in January 2019.

Kim Jong Un, left, and Xi Jinping, right, are seen at a banquet in this photo released by North Korean state media from the two leaders' first meeting in March 2018. Kim Jong Un, left, and Xi Jinping, right, are seen at a banquet in this photo released by North Korean state media from the two leaders' first meeting in March 2018. KCNA

South Korea's Moon has met Kim three times, all in 2018 -- twice at the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas and once in Pyongyang.

Kim shakes hands with Moon at the Military Demarcation Line that divides their countries ahead of their summit at the truce village of Panmunjom on April 27, 2018. Kim shakes hands with Moon at the Military Demarcation Line that divides their countries ahead of their summit at the truce village of Panmunjom on April 27, 2018. KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL/AFP/Getty Images

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pose for photographs during a ceremony on Sept. 19, 2018 in Pyongyang. South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pose for photographs during a ceremony on Sept. 19, 2018 in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Getty Images

Kim has held two summits with Trump, one in Singapore in June 2018 and another in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi in February 2019.

Trump shakes hands with Kim before a meeting at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi on February 27. Trump shakes hands with Kim before a meeting at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi on February 27. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

On both those visits he also met the leaders of the host countries.

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong welcomes Kim to the city-state ahead of the North Korean leader's summit with Trump last year. Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong welcomes Kim to the city-state ahead of the North Korean leader's summit with Trump last year. ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images