Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un hold first summit

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomes North Korea's Yong Chol prior to a meeting in Washington, DC, on January 18. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomes North Korea's Yong Chol prior to a meeting in Washington, DC, on January 18. SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

North Korea has ousted Kim Yong Chol as the head of relations with South Korea, said a South Korean government official on Thursday.

South Korean Lawmaker Lee Hye-hoon, the chairwoman of the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee, told local media that Kim had been removed from his position running the government's United Front Department sometime in mid-April.

The United Front Department manages with all things South Korea, including Pyongyang's relationship with Seoul and using propaganda to foment pro-North Korean views in the South.

Kim has also served as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's counterpart in nuclear negotiations with the United States and organizing the two summits between US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.

It's unclear if Kim Yong Chol's role in talks with Washington has changed, as he still holds other important titles inside North Korea.