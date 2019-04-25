Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un hold first summit

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un hold first summitBy Joshua Berlinger, CNN
Kim's train journey inside Russia took nine hours, per Russian state media
After entering Russia, it took Kim Jong Un about nine hours to get to the eastern port city of Vladivostok by train, according to Russian state-run news agency TASS.
Kim's train likely passed through a single-track railway along the borders of the "Land of the Leopard" National Park to a station in the city of Ussuriysk, TASS reported. That 260 kilometer-journey (162 miles) was believed to last about seven hours.
From Ussuriysk, the train then linked to the Trans-Siberian Railway leading to Vladivostok. That portion of the journey is about 70 kilometers (43 miles) and expected to take two hours, according to TASS.
Kim says he's "happy to be on Russian soil"
Upon crossing into Russia by train on Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he was "happy to be on Russian soil," according to the official website of the Russian region of Primorsky, where the meeting is taking place.
"I came to Russia with the warm feeling of our people," Kim told state media Russia 24 upon arrival. He continued:
I hope that this visit will be successful and useful, and that during the negotiations with esteemed President Putin, I will be able to specifically discuss issues of resolving the situation on the Korean Peninsula and developing our bilateral relations.
How China factors into the Putin-Kim summit
Analysts have speculated that Kim's meeting with Putin could be a way for the young North Korean leader to assess his diplomatic options outside talks with the United States.
Pyongyang also may be seeking to lessen its economic reliance on Beijing, North Korea's only significant trading partner. Former North Korean leader Kim Il Sung was notorious for playing China and the Soviet Union off of each other in order to maximize foreign investment.
North Korea may also hope for Russian support in pressuring Washington over sanctions relief, which continues to be a major sticking issue in denuclearization talks. The Trump administration has said sanctions will only be lifted after North Korea gives up its nuclear weapons program.
Russia, however, has previously stated it believes sanctions should be lifted in phases.
Russia asserts itself on the international stage
Analysis from CNN's Zahra Ullah and Matthew Chance in Vladivostok
Kim Jong Un was greeted with plenty of pomp upon arriving in Russia yesterday, but the Kremlin has set limited expectations for the summit. A key aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin said the two leaders do not plan to sign any agreements or come out with a joint statement.
The meeting does, however, offer Russia an opportunity to assert itself, once again, on the international stage.
Putin may have been sidelined by the high-profile Trump-Kim summits that have dominated headlines for months. Now Russia's strongman president is back at the center of attention.