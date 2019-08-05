Kashmir tensions rise as India scraps special status
Why Kashmir means so much to both India and Pakistan
Kashmir is one of the world's most dangerous flashpoints. Claimed in its entirety by both India and Pakistan, it has been the epicenter for more than 70 years of an often violent territorial struggle between the nuclear-armed neighbors.
Predominantly-Hindu India and Muslim-majority Pakistan have fought three wars since 1947, when the two nuclear powers both gained independence from the UK.
Wars in 1947 and 1965 were fought directly over Kashmir, and ongoing violence has killed more than 47,000 people since 1989.
This toll doesn't include people who have disappeared due to the conflict, and some human rights groups and nongovernmental organizations put the death toll at twice that amount.
So why does the mountainous region mean so much to the two countries?
Kashmir initially remained independent and was free to accede to either nation. When the Hindu king of Kashmir chose to join India in exchange for military protection, Jammu and Kashmir state became the only Muslim-majority state in the country.
Jammu and Kashmir covers around 45% of Kashmir, in the south and east of the region, while Pakistan controls Azad Kashmir, Gilgit and Baltistan -- which cover around 35% of the total territory in the north and west. Both countries claim complete ownership of Kashmir; also in the picture is China, which controls around 20% of Kashmir territory known as Aksai Chin.
The issue is also one of the oldest items on the agenda at the United Nations, where India and Pakistan took their dispute soon after independence.
Both countries agreed to a plebiscite in principle, to allow Kashmiris to decide their own future, but it has never been held because it was predicated on the withdrawal of all military forces from the region, which has not happened even decades on.
Both countries have maintained a fragile ceasefire since 2003, according to the Council on Foreign Relations, although the two rivals regularly exchange fire across the border.
Kashmir in lockdown as India unveils plan to change state's status
India's moves to change the way Indian-controlled Kashmir is administered comes amid a security crackdown in the state. Recent days have seen an influx of tens of thousands of new troops into what is already one of the most militarized places in the world.
Measures to prevent public meetings across the territory were put in place, and a broad communications blackout left residents without access to the internet and phone services.
A number of prominent politicians were also placed under house arrest.
Pakistan “strongly condemns and rejects” India revoking Article 370
Pakistan has slammed India's moves to revoke the special status in the disputed region of Kashmir.
The country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it "strongly condemns and rejects the announcements made today by the Indian Government regarding the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir" in a press release Monday.
“The Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory. No unilateral step by the Government of India can change this disputed status, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. Nor will this ever be acceptable to the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan. As the party to this international dispute, Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps. Pakistan reaffirms its abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause and its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination,” the statement said.
India revokes article that gives Jammu and Kashmir special status
India's government announced on Monday changes to the way Indian-controlled Kashmir is administered, scrapping provisions giving the region special status and proposing measures to increase Delhi’s authority across the territory.
India’s Home Minister Amit Shah announced measures to revoke a provision known as Article 370.
In place since 1949, Article 370 gives the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir -- which includes Indian-controlled Kashmir -- the power to have its own constitution, flag and autonomy over all matters except foreign affairs, defense and communications.
In addition, Shah said the government would move to modify Jammu and Kashmir’s position in the Indian constitutional system. Currently classed as a state, it would become what under India’s constitutional rules is known as a union territory -- a step that would give the government in Delhi greater control over its affairs.
In the Indian system, state governments retain significant power over local matters. But the central government in Delhi has more of a say in the affairs of a union territory. The remote mountainous region of Ladakh, currently part of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, would be separated and turned into a standalone union territory, the government said.