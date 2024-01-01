World
People evacuate following an earthquake in Wajima City, Ishikawa prefecture, in western Japan on January 1, 2024.

Live Updates

Powerful earthquake hits western Japan, triggering tsunami warnings

By Helen Regan, CNN

Updated 4:20 a.m. ET, January 1, 2024
16 min ago

South Korea watching east coast sea levels following Japan quake

From CNN's Gawon Bae in Seoul

The South Korean Meteorological Administration is watching for possible sea level changes in several areas along its east coast following the 7.5 earthquake that hit western Japan Monday.

The areas being monitored include Gangneung, Yang Yang and Goseong in Gangwon province and Pohang city in north Gyeongsang province.

1 min ago

More than 32,500 homes without power after powerful earthquake 

From CNN's Emiko Jozuka in Tokyo 

A collapsed house is seen following an earthquake in Wajima, Japan, on January 1. Kyodo/Reuters

More than 32,500 homes in Japan's Ishikawa prefecture are without power after the area was struck by a powerful earthquake and aftershocks on Monday, according to Hokuriku Electric Power. 

Tsunami warnings have been issued along coastal regions of western Japan, and people have been urged to evacuate following the 7.5 magnitude earthquake.

31 min ago

Tsunami waves reported in western Japan coastal regions 

From CNN's Emiko Jozuka in Tokyo and Alex Stambaugh 

The city of Wajima in Ishikawa prefecture has reported tsunami waves of around 1.2 meters (3.9 feet), according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK.  

The waves were reported to have struck around 4:21 p.m. local time — shortly after a powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the area.

There were no immediate reports of damage. 

A number of other areas along the western coast of Japan have reported tsunami waves less than 1 meter, including Toyama city, Kashiwazaki, Kanazawa port, Tobishima island and Sado island. 

More waves expected: The city of Noto in Ishikawa prefecture remains under a major tsunami warning with waves of around 5 meters expected, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. 

Under Japan's tsunami warning system, waves expected less than 1 meter fall under "tsunami advisory," while waves expected above 3 meters fall under "tsunami warning" and waves expected above 5 meters fall under "major tsunami warning."

42 min ago

Japan's chief cabinet secretary advises people to evacuate after tsunami warnings issued 

From CNN's Emiko Jozuka in Tokyo 

A tsunami warning is shown on a television screen in Yokohama, Japan, on January 1.
A tsunami warning is shown on a television screen in Yokohama, Japan, on January 1. Eugene Hoshiko/AP

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi delivered a televised address Monday advising people in areas under tsunami warnings to evacuate to higher ground. 

41 min ago

More aftershocks hit western Japan

Several aftershocks were reported in western Japan following a powerful earthquake on Monday.

A 5.2 magnitude aftershock was reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) about 58 kilometers (about 36 miles) east, northeast of Anamizu in Ishikawa prefecture.

A 5.6 magnitude aftershock then hit 8 kilometers (about 5 miles) north, northeast of Anamizu, the USGS said.

It follows a powerful 6.2 magnitude aftershock that struck the area minutes after it was hit by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake, according to USGS. 

39 min ago

No abnormalities reported at nuclear plants in area of powerful earthquake, Kansai Electric says

From CNN's Emiko Jozuka in Tokyo 

Japan's Kansai Electric said there were no abnormalities reported at nuclear plants in the area where a powerful earthquake struck western Japan on Monday, the company said in a statement on X.

39 min ago

6.2 magnitude aftershock hits western Japan

From CNN's Alex Stambaugh 

A powerful 6.2 magnitude aftershock struck western Japan minutes after the area was hit by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake, according to USGS. 

The 6.2 magnitude aftershock had a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) and struck at 4:18 p.m. local time around 4 kilometers (2.4 miles) southwest of Anamizu in Ishikawa prefecture, according to USGS. 

33 min ago

7.5 magnitude earthquake hits western Japan, tsunami warning in effect 

From CNN's Emiko Jozuka and Hanako Montgomery in Tokyo 

A7.5 magnitude earthquake struck western Japan on Monday afternoon, triggering a tsunami warning, according to the United States Geological Survey and the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The earthquake, which had a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), struck at 4:10 p.m. local time around 42 kilometers (26 miles) northeast of Anamizu in Ishikawa prefecture, according to USGS.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning along coastal regions of western Japan.