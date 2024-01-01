From CNN's Emiko Jozuka in Tokyo and Alex Stambaugh

The city of Wajima in Ishikawa prefecture has reported tsunami waves of around 1.2 meters (3.9 feet), according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK.

The waves were reported to have struck around 4:21 p.m. local time — shortly after a powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the area.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

A number of other areas along the western coast of Japan have reported tsunami waves less than 1 meter, including Toyama city, Kashiwazaki, Kanazawa port, Tobishima island and Sado island.

More waves expected: The city of Noto in Ishikawa prefecture remains under a major tsunami warning with waves of around 5 meters expected, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Under Japan's tsunami warning system, waves expected less than 1 meter fall under "tsunami advisory," while waves expected above 3 meters fall under "tsunami warning" and waves expected above 5 meters fall under "major tsunami warning."