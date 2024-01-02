World
Japan Airlines jet bursts into flames after collision with quake-relief plane

By Antoinette Radford, CNN

Updated 6:58 AM ET, Tue January 2, 2024
2 min ago

At least 17 passengers on Japan Airlines flight injured after collision

From CNN's Eric Cheung in Tokyo

Seventeen passengers on board Japan Airlines flight 516 were injured after it landed on the runway of Haneda airport and burst into flames, Japan public broadcaster NHK reports, citing local fire officials.

No further details on their injuries were provided.

More than 100 fire trucks were dispatched to the scene of the fire and most flights have been cancelled, NHK reports.

Five of the crew members on board the Japan Coast Guard flight were killed and one injured when it collided with the Japan Airlines flight, NHK reports, citing local police.

21 min ago

Five Japan Coast Guard crew members killed in plane runway collision

From CNN's Eric Cheung in Tokyo

Five crew members have died on the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) plane that collided with a passenger flight on the Haneda airport runway, according to Japan's public broadcaster NHK, citing local police.

Five JCG crew members died, and the captain is in critical condition, NHK reports.

The Coast Guard plane was due to fly to Niigata prefecture to help with earthquake relief efforts. 

56 min ago

Japan Airlines flight bursts into flame after colliding with aircraft providing earthquake relief

From CNN's Emiko Jozuka and Mayumi Maruyama

A Japan Airlines plane carrying 367 passengers has burst into flames at Tokyo Haneda airport after colliding with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft.

The Japan Coast Guard (JCG) confirmed to CNN that one of its aircraft, likely a fixed-wing MA722, collided with commercial flight 516 on the runway of Haneda airport Tuesday.

One person on the Coast Guard plane escaped, but five are unaccounted for.

A spokesperson from the Japan Coast Guard told CNN that the JCG aircraft was headed from Haneda airport to a JCG airbase in Niigata prefecture to help with relief efforts following the 7.5-magnitude earthquake Monday.

All passengers on the commercial flight — including two under the age of two — and 12 crew members on board were safely evacuated.

Japan Airlines flight 516 was en route from Sapporo to Tokyo Haneda airport when it ignited in flames after landing at 5:47 p.m. local time (3:47 a.m. ET). The airline told CNN it is investigating the details and cause of the fire.

56 min ago

Aftershocks could continue for months after western Japan earthquake, seismologist says

From CNN staff

A seismologist with the US Geological Survey warned that aftershocks caused by the 7.5 magnitude earthquake that struck western Japan on Monday could last for months.

Susan Hough said people living in that part of the country have felt earthquakes before, but she believes this is “the biggest earthquake by far” — which means most residents likely don’t have experience with a seismic event of this scale.

“An earthquake this big is going to continue to have aftershocks. It could easily have aftershocks bigger than magnitude 6, so that is going to be a hazard in its own right,” Hough said.

The initial earthquake collapsed buildings, caused fires and triggered tsunami alerts as far away as eastern Russia, prompting orders for residents to evacuate affected coastal areas of Japan.

In 2011, a 9.1 magnitude earthquake in eastern Japan caused a tsunami with 30-foot waves that damaged several nuclear reactors. Hough said, comparatively, while the risk of a tsunami of that 2011 size is less likely in the case of Monday’s earthquake, people living near the coast should still evacuate. 

Some of the first reports came from the city of Wajima in Ishikawa prefecture, which saw tsunami waves of around 1.2 meters (3.9 feet) around 4:21 p.m. local time, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK.

Ultimately, location plays a major part in how big of an impact an earthquake can have, Hough added.

Hough said this earthquake was shallow. "Where the fault was moving was very close to where people were living, and that can concentrate shaking close to where the earthquake happened. The energy just doesn't have a lot of time to travel and spread out before it gets close to where people live," she explained.

56 min ago

Biden offers support to Japan following earthquake

From CNN's Sam Fossum

US President Joe Biden is extending support to Japan after a powerful earthquake shook the western area of the country on Monday.

The Biden administration is in touch with Japanese officials, and the United States "stands ready to provide any necessary assistance for the Japanese people," according to a statement.

“As close Allies, the United States and Japan share a deep bond of friendship that unites our people. Our thoughts are with the Japanese people during this difficult time,” Biden said in the written statement. 