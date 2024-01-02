Seventeen passengers on board Japan Airlines flight 516 were injured after it landed on the runway of Haneda airport and burst into flames, Japan public broadcaster NHK reports, citing local fire officials.

No further details on their injuries were provided.

More than 100 fire trucks were dispatched to the scene of the fire and most flights have been cancelled, NHK reports.

Five of the crew members on board the Japan Coast Guard flight were killed and one injured when it collided with the Japan Airlines flight, NHK reports, citing local police.