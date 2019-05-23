India election results: live updates

Indian voters take a selfie after casting their votes in Patna on May 19 2019. SACHIN KUMAR/AFP/Getty Images

Nationalism

It has been a polarising election during which Modi and the BJP portrayed the incumbent less as an economic reformer -- the main message in the 2014 elections that first brought Modi to national office -- and more as a muscular nationalist firmly rooted in the Hindu right wing movement, a turn that made many liberals and minority Indians nervous.

Defense

A military standoff with Muslim majority Pakistan just weeks before polling was seen as boosting the BJP’s campaign. The trigger was a terrorist attack on Indian forces in the disputed Kashmir region in February. The bombing was followed by the first aerial confrontation between the countries in several decades, something that was held up by Modi’s allies as proof that he was only leader who could effectively respond to terror threats that Delhi says emanate from Pakistani soil, a claim refuted by Islamabad.

Jobs

Modi's 2014 victory was in part due to his promises to overhaul India's economy and generate jobs for young people, around 12 million of whom enter the workforce every year. But experts say the situation has only gotten worse: New figures from the independent researchers at the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) show that joblessness is rising. And a leaked five-yearly survey, published in the Business Standard, reported that India's unemployment rate had risen to its highest in 45 years. The government has not released the figures.

Economy

In 2014 Modi swept to power, in part, on a promise of economic renewal. India has the world's fastest-growing major economy -- overtaking China in 2015 -- and the country's gross domestic product is forecast to be nearly $1 trillion bigger this year than in 2014.

But there has been a deceleration in recent years, with the biggest hit to growth resulting from some of Modi's signature policies: Demonetization and the goods and service tax.

In November 2016, he abruptly banned the two biggest banknotes in circulation, making 86% of the country's cash worthless.

While the aim was to crack down on black money and tax evasion -- which many experts said was misguided, given that most untaxed wealth is not believed to be stored in cash -- the move wreaked havoc in the cash-dependent economy and brought several sectors to a halt.

A massive overhaul of India's tax system a few months later hit the economy even harder, as businesses still reeling from the cash ban struggled to cope with the changeover.

Although expected to help India's economy become more efficient in the longer term, the way the changes have been implemented has hurt many small businesses.

