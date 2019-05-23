Modi promises "bright future" in victory speech

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah celebrate the BJP's election win. Money Sharma/AFP/Getty Images

In his victory speech at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Narendra Modi said his win is a "guarantee of a bright future for the common people of this country."

"I want to bow my head before the 1.3 billion people of this country.

The largest number of votes have been cast in this election. This in itself is because of the awareness of the people of the country, the democracy and the secularism of the country.

The world will have to acknowledge this -- to understand the democracy that is India.

This election is being fought by the people. If anyone has won, it is India. We dedicate this victory to the people of India."

Modi then promised to continue the development work his party has started, saying that this is the "21st century and it is a new India."

"This is not Modi’s victory, this is the victory of the hopes and dreams of the struggling people of the country.

This is the win for the women who have been waiting for toilets.

This is a win for the farmers of this country who work hard to fill the stomachs of the people of the country.

I want that the people who want a bright future for this country despite the government that comes to power – for the future of the country, its unity and diversity – this election has set a new narrative.

This new narrative means that in this country that there will be only two castes and the country will be built only on those two castes.. Those two are the poor and the ones who contribute to the uplift the poor."

Modi said the people should "accept this election with love."