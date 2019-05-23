India election results: Modi declares victory
Modi promises "bright future" in victory speech
In his victory speech at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Narendra Modi said his win is a "guarantee of a bright future for the common people of this country."
The largest number of votes have been cast in this election. This in itself is because of the awareness of the people of the country, the democracy and the secularism of the country.
The world will have to acknowledge this -- to understand the democracy that is India.
This election is being fought by the people. If anyone has won, it is India. We dedicate this victory to the people of India."
Modi then promised to continue the development work his party has started, saying that this is the "21st century and it is a new India."
This is the win for the women who have been waiting for toilets.
This is a win for the farmers of this country who work hard to fill the stomachs of the people of the country.
I want that the people who want a bright future for this country despite the government that comes to power – for the future of the country, its unity and diversity – this election has set a new narrative.
This new narrative means that in this country that there will be only two castes and the country will be built only on those two castes.. Those two are the poor and the ones who contribute to the uplift the poor."
Modi said the people should "accept this election with love."
We will walk with everyone together. We will go ahead for the good of the country and even with this massive mandate, we should walk with love.
Our constitution is the most important and we should follow the letter of the constitution and in its shadow.
The country has given us a lot, and I want to assure the people that you have filled the lap of this beggar. You have filled it with a lot of hopes and dreams."
Modi wins big in his constituency of Varanasi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has comfortably won in his constituency of Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh state, with 63.62% of the vote.
Modi won 674,664 votes compared to his next opponent, Shalini Yadav of the Samajwadi Party. Congress Party candidate Ajay Rai won 152,548 votes.
Modi smashed his 2014 showing in Varansi, when he won 371,000 votes.
The Prime Minister tweeted his thanks to the "people of Kashi," the ancient name for Varanasi.
Varanasi was among the last constituencies to go to the polls on May 19, in the seventh phase of India's marathon election.
CNN visited the city to examine how life has changed since he came to power -- and whether he was able to keep his previous election promises. Read more on that here.
Rahul Gandhi's concession speech
Congress president Rahul Gandhi conceded defeat to Narendra Modi in India's elections in the past several hours, and congratulated the Prime Minister on his win. Here's more on what he said:
The Congress Party workers and candidates who fought with all their strength and heart -- I would like to thank them from my heart. Our fight is a fight of ideologies. These are two different ideologies. One is of Narendra Modi and the BJP and the other is of the Congress Party. But we will have to accept that in this election, Narendra Modi and BJP have won. I would like to give them my heartiest congratulations.
The people of India have decided that Narendra Modi will be the next Prime Minister.
I would like to tell the Congress Party workers and the leaders who have won and lost that there is no need to worry. We will fight together and bring victory to our ideology. No one should lose confidence. We know that there are a lot of people in this country who believe in the ideology of the Congress party and who believe in the party.”
Results showed that Gandhi lost his family constituency of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.
Amethi is considered the home constituency of the Gandhi-Nehru political dynasty. In the 2014 elections, Gandhi won the seat by a margin of more than 100,000 votes.
However, he is contesting from a second seat in Kerala's Wayanad and is leading in that seat. He will likely return as an MP to the lower house of parliament, despite his loss in the Amethi constituency.
This was a long campaign and I had put forth my approach that whatever harsh words or abuses that have been addressed to me, I will always respond with love. Whatever happens, I will always respond with love. This is my philosophy.”
Rahul Gandhi won't resign: Congress
Reports of Rahul Gandhi resigning as Congress Party president are "mischievous and incorrect," Vineet Punia, the party's secretary of communications told CNN.
When asked during the news conference about who bore responsibility in the wake of their defeat, Gandhi said, “It's between me and the party, and me and the Congress working committee.
Modi's BJP has won 37 seats so far
Modi's BJP party has won 37 seats so far in the Lok Sabha. The main opposition Congress Party has so far secured 10 seats.
Parties with one seat include the Bahujan Samaj Party, NDA member Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, NDA member Lok Jan Shakti Party, NDA member Shiromani Akali Dal party, NDA member Shivsena, the Janata Dal (secular) -- a state party in Karnataka and Kerala, the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference, the Nationalist Congress Party, and the Uttar Pradesh-based Apna Dal (Sonelal) party.
The NDA-aligned Telangana Rashtra Samithi party has two seats.
Modi retires 'Chowkidar' from his Twitter handle
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has used the term Chowkidar, meaning watchman, as his and the BJP's campaign slogan. But he retired the name following his win in India's election on Thursday.
"Now, the time has come to take the Chowkidar Spirit to the next level," he tweeted. "Keep this spirit alive at every moment and continue working for India’s progress."
