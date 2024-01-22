India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing to inaugurate a vast Hindu temple on the site of a 16th century mosque that was demolished by a Hindu mob in 1992.
The controversial ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries, is a crowing moment for Modi's Hindu nationalist ambitions as he seeks to win a rare third term in just a few months time.
But for many of the country's Muslims, the temple's inauguration is a painful reminder of the religious divisions that they fear are deepening in India as Modi pulls the country away from its secular foundations.
Here's what you need to know:
- The controversy: The site of the temple was once home to the Babri Masjid, a 16th century mosque, built during Mughal rule. But many Hindus believe the mosque was built on the ruins of a Hindu temple, allegedly destroyed by Babar, the first Mughal emperor of South Asia. In 1992, spurred on by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other right-wing groups, Hindu hardliners attacked the mosque with hammers, triggering widespread communal violence that killed more than 2,000 nationwide. India’s Supreme Court in 2019 granted Hindus permission to build the temple on the contested site, ending the dispute. It was seen as a victory for Modi and his supporters but was a blow to many Muslims for whom the destruction of the Babri Masjid remains a source of deep tension and loss.
- The unveiling of a new idol: An idol of Lord Ram, one of Hinduism’s most revered deities, will be unveiled inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, during the during the Pran Pratishtha or consecration ceremony presided over by Modi and broadcast to millions. More than 7,000 people have been invited to attend the ceremony in person, including many high-profile politicians and celebrities who are flying in from across the vast country to take part.
- Pain and anxiety among India's Muslims: Ayodhya is home to some 3 million people, including about 500,000 Muslims – and some of them are fearful of attacks on the day of the temple’s inauguration. As crowds arrive for the ceremonies, there is apprehension among Ayodhya’s Muslims, who fear a repeat of 1992's violence. Many have shared messages of support to one another on social media, with WhatsApp messages urging the community to refrain from traveling on public trains and buses for their own safety.