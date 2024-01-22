World
6 min ago

India's leader is overseeing the historic inauguration of a controversial temple. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing to inaugurate a vast Hindu temple on the site of a 16th century mosque that was demolished by a Hindu mob in 1992.

The controversial ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries, is a crowing moment for Modi's Hindu nationalist ambitions as he seeks to win a rare third term in just a few months time.

But for many of the country's Muslims, the temple's inauguration is a painful reminder of the religious divisions that they fear are deepening in India as Modi pulls the country away from its secular foundations.

Here's what you need to know:

  • The controversy: The site of the temple was once home to the Babri Masjid, a 16th century mosque, built during Mughal rule. But many Hindus believe the mosque was built on the ruins of a Hindu temple, allegedly destroyed by Babar, the first Mughal emperor of South Asia. In 1992, spurred on by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other right-wing groups, Hindu hardliners attacked the mosque with hammers, triggering widespread communal violence that killed more than 2,000 nationwide. India’s Supreme Court in 2019 granted Hindus permission to build the temple on the contested site, ending the dispute. It was seen as a victory for Modi and his supporters but was a blow to many Muslims for whom the destruction of the Babri Masjid remains a source of deep tension and loss.
  • The unveiling of a new idol: An idol of Lord Ram, one of Hinduism’s most revered deities, will be unveiled inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, during the during the Pran Pratishtha or consecration ceremony presided over by Modi and broadcast to millions. More than 7,000 people have been invited to attend the ceremony in person, including many high-profile politicians and celebrities who are flying in from across the vast country to take part.
  • Pain and anxiety among India's Muslims: Ayodhya is home to some 3 million people, including about 500,000 Muslims – and some of them are fearful of attacks on the day of the temple’s inauguration. As crowds arrive for the ceremonies, there is apprehension among Ayodhya’s Muslims, who fear a repeat of 1992's violence. Many have shared messages of support to one another on social media, with WhatsApp messages urging the community to refrain from traveling on public trains and buses for their own safety.
17 min ago

Hindu devotees flock to witness the inauguration of the Ram Temple

From CNN's Vedika Sud, Sania Farooqui and Vijay Bedi in Ayodhya

Urmila Chandravanshi poses for a picture.
Urmila Chandravanshi poses for a picture. Vedika Sud/CNN

Tens of thousands of pious Hindus are thronging the small town of Ayodhya in a bid to catch a glimpse of the much-anticipated Ram idol in the new temple.

The temple doesn't open to the public until Tuesday but it is expected to draw vast crowds once that happens.

Among those who made the journey is 90-year-old Urmila Chandravanshi, who has traveled more than 700 kilometers from the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh.

Clapping and chanting "victory to Lord Ram," she said she was thrilled to be in Ayodhya and credits Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the opening of the temple.

"I have come here to seek blessings from Lord Ram and Sita, I am very happy today," she said.

Dasharath Singh Rajput poses for a picture.
Dasharath Singh Rajput poses for a picture. Vedika Sud/CNN

Saffron flags are flying high and marigold flowers adorn building entrances as groups make their way through the streets of the ancient town.

Dasharath Singh Rajput, who has also traveled from Chhattisgarh, applauded Modi for undertaking his 11-day religious ritual.

Dressed in a large coat with a saffron shawl draped around his neck, a color associated with Hinduism, he praised Modi for his politics.

"This temple is all thanks to the Prime Minster and Yogi (Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Yogi Adityanath). I give credit to the prime minister because he is our chief. After the President, he is the one who does everything," Rajput said.

Another devotee, Anupawananda Swami, 86, called the temple's opening a "grand success" and said he was happy that Modi has been building temples around India.

25 min ago

Why is the temple so controversial? 

From CNN's Rhea Mogul

The compound and the building of a temple dedicated to Hindu deity Lord Ram are decorated with flowers the day before the temple's grand opening in Ayodhya, India, on Sunday.
The compound and the building of a temple dedicated to Hindu deity Lord Ram are decorated with flowers the day before the temple's grand opening in Ayodhya, India, on Sunday. Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP

The site of the temple was once home to the Babri Masjid, a 16th century mosque, built by the Mughal empire that ruled India from 1526 to 1858.  

But the location has been disputed for decades.  

Many Hindus believe the Babri Masjid was built on the ruins of a Hindu temple, allegedly destroyed by Babar, the first Mughal emperor of South Asia. The site is significant to them because they believe it’s the birthplace of Lord Ram, one of Hinduism’s most important deities.  

Hindu nationalist groups had for years campaigned to demolish the mosque to build a temple in its place. In 1992, spurred on by the BJP and other right-wing groups, Hindu hardliners attacked it with hammers, triggering widespread communal violence. 

Hindu fundamentalists attack the wall of the 16th century Babri Masjid mosque with iron rods at a disputed holy site in the city of Ayodhya in 1992.
Hindu fundamentalists attack the wall of the 16th century Babri Masjid mosque with iron rods at a disputed holy site in the city of Ayodhya in 1992. Douglas E. Curran/AFP/Getty Images

Dozens of temples and mosques were also targeted in a series of revenge attacks that killed more than 2,000 people nationwide. The violence was some of worst seen in India since the bloody clashes that accompanied partition following independence in 1947. 

In the following years, Hindu nationalists rallied to build the Ram Mandir on the site of the destroyed mosque, setting the stage for an emotional and politically charged showdown that lasted decades. 

 

40 min ago

Ayodhya's Muslims anxious as Ram Temple inauguration nears  

From CNN's Aishwayra S Iyer

Residents installed saffron flags of the roof of their houses in Ayodhya, India on January 21.
Residents installed saffron flags of the roof of their houses in Ayodhya, India on January 21. Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times/Getty Images

Saffron flags are flying in the majority Hindu town of Aydohya as excited locals prepare to host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration of a new multimillion dollar temple.  

But like many of the town’s 500,000 Muslims, 65-year-old Maulana Badshah Khan says he’ll be staying at home.  

He fears a repeat of the religious violence that erupted more than 30 years ago, when Hindu nationalists destroyed the Babri Masjid, a 16th century mosque, triggering riots across the country.  

On Monday, Modi will officially open the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, a lavish temple built on the same site that analysts say is a monument to Hindu nationalist ambition.  

Khan says he believes the celebration is a clear sign of how Muslims is becoming marginalized under the leadership of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).  

 "The wounds of Babri Mosque’s demolition will always be there. Even if we feel despondent about voicing them," said Khan.  

“The temple holds the symbolic value of showing the Muslims their place in New India."  

Read more here:

RELATED

11 min ago

India's opposition is boycotting the festivities. Here's why

From CNN's Rhea Mogul

The BJP’s main opposition, the Indian National Congress, has announced it will boycott the inauguration, claiming the event is being politicized by the BJP. 

Responding to the Congress’ decision to miss the ceremony, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi told reporters it was driven by “jealousy, malice and inferiority complex towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” adding that the party is opposing the “country” and “god.” 

Some prominent Muslim lawmakers have also criticized the inauguration of the temple, lamenting the loss of the Babri mosque where their ancestors recited the Quran hundreds of years ago. 

“Young people, we have lost our Masjid (mosque) and you are seeing what is being done there,” said Asaduddin Owaisi, chief of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen political party, to his followers during a speech earlier this month. “Don’t you have pain in your hearts?” 