Protests rage across India over citizenship law
What is the Citizenship Amendment Act?
Public anger is mounting over a controversial citizenship law that was passed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week.
But what is the law and why is it so controversial?
Indian citizenship: The law promises to fast-track Indian citizenship for religious minorities, including Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who arrived before 2015.
Protecting refugees: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government said the law will protect religious minorities who fled persecution in their home countries.
Anti-Muslim: Critics, however, say the law marginalizes Muslims and undermines the country's secular constitution.
Wider fears: Many Indian Muslims have linked the new law to Indian Home Minister Amit Shah's repeated promise to implement a nationwide register of citizens, a process by which residents will need to provide the government with evidence that they are living in India legally. The government has insisted that the policy is intended only to root out illegal immigrants. So far the registry has only been implemented in Assam, where earlier this year, an estimated 1.9 million people were excluded from the list -- the majority of whom were Muslim, and therefore not protected under the new citizenship law.
Protests for different reasons: The law has sparked widespread opposition, especially in the country's northeastern states. Many indigenous groups there fear that giving citizenship to large numbers of immigrants, who came over the porous border with Bangladesh following independence in 1971, would change the unique ethnic make-up of the region and their way of life, regardless of religion.
Transport and phone service have been shut down in Delhi
Transport has been disrupted and selective cell phone services have been shut down as protests get underway in the capital.
Telecoms company Vodafone India tweeted earlier today that its services were suspended in several parts of the capital city New Delhi "as per the directive received from the government."
This comes amid multiple local media reports that the government ordered the suspension of mobile and data services across the city.
Vodafone tweeted in a reply to a customer that services were stopped in six locations. CNN has reached out to local authorities for confirmation.
Several Delhi metro stations were also closed in areas near to the planned protest route, with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation citing "sudden safety and security reasons."
Demonstrators say they have a right to protest
Crowds have gathered outside New Delhi's iconic Red Fort in defiance of a rarely evoked colonial-era ban prohibiting gatherings of four or more people.
People there say they have a right to protest.
"What they're doing is wrong. We oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act. We oppose not being allowed to protest. We are Indian and Muslim. We can be both. All religions can live in India," said local Delhi resident Rubina Zafar.
And it's not just Muslims who are protesting the law in the capital.
Sidharth Singh, 23, said he is a Hindu but opposes the law and what he described as a growing sense of divisiveness.
“I have my freedom to protest. It is my fundamental right," said Singh. "This is not democracy. Why does the government think it is higher than the constitution?”
Singh said he supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was first elected in 2014. But he is not happy with how India is now being governed.
"We saw hope. He (Modi) would put India on progressive path. But five years down the line? Our social fabric has been disturbed. They have outrightly divided two communities," he said.
Here's what you need to know
Protests are kicking off in major cities across India today, as public anger over a controversial new citizenship law considered by many to be discriminatory against Muslims continues to build.
Here's what you need to know:
What's happening: Protests are expected in 15 cities including the capital New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengalaru, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Chennai, despite strict government bans on public gatherings in several areas.
What's fueling the protests: Nation-wide anger over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which was signed into law last week is mounting. The law promises to fast-track Indian citizenship for religious minorities from three neighboring countries who arrived before 2015 -- but not if they are Muslim. Critics say the law is unconstitutional and would further marginalize India's 200-million strong minority Muslim community.
Gatherings banned: Authorities have imposed a colonial-era law that prevents gatherings of four or more people -- known as Section 144 -- in three areas. The ban is in place around New Delhi's Red Fort, where protesters are gathering, and across the entire states of Karnataka, which includes the state capital Bengalaru, and Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state.
Ongoing violence: Protests in opposition to the law have become violent in recent days, with police firing tear gas and storming a prestigious university in New Delhi, and protesters clashing with police in the streets. In the northeastern state of Assam protests have turned deadly, with at least five people killed, according to local authorities.