Protesters gather in New Delhi against a new citizenship law that critics say discriminates against Muslims. Manveena Suri/CNN

Public anger is mounting over a controversial citizenship law that was passed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week.

But what is the law and why is it so controversial?

Indian citizenship: The law promises to fast-track Indian citizenship for religious minorities, including Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who arrived before 2015.

Protecting refugees: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government said the law will protect religious minorities who fled persecution in their home countries.

Anti-Muslim: Critics, however, say the law marginalizes Muslims and undermines the country's secular constitution.

Wider fears: Many Indian Muslims have linked the new law to Indian Home Minister Amit Shah's repeated promise to implement a nationwide register of citizens, a process by which residents will need to provide the government with evidence that they are living in India legally. The government has insisted that the policy is intended only to root out illegal immigrants. So far the registry has only been implemented in Assam, where earlier this year, an estimated 1.9 million people were excluded from the list -- the majority of whom were Muslim, and therefore not protected under the new citizenship law.

Protests for different reasons: The law has sparked widespread opposition, especially in the country's northeastern states. Many indigenous groups there fear that giving citizenship to large numbers of immigrants, who came over the porous border with Bangladesh following independence in 1971, would change the unique ethnic make-up of the region and their way of life, regardless of religion.