Phone services have been cut in New Delhi and internet reception is down in other parts of the country amid widespread protests against India's controversial citizenship law.

For residents of the country's more restive areas, particularly Indian-controlled Kashmir, this is a familiar experience. India leads the world in terms of internet blackouts, cutting off mobile and broadband web access more than any other country.

Kashmir shutdown: An ongoing internet blackout in Indian-controlled Kashmir is now the longest ever in a democracy -- at more than 135 days -- according to Access Now, an advocacy group which tracks internet freedom.

Kashmiris have been without internet access for so long that WhatsApp has reportedly begun deleting their accounts for inaction. Some residents were unaware even of the cause for the blackout -- India's rewriting of the constitution to remove Kashmir's protected autonomy -- and Kashmiris have been largely removed from the conversation since then, so difficult is it for people in the region to get their messages out.

David Kaye, the UN's special rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression, has described the ongoing shutdown in Kashmir as a "communications siege" and "collective punishment without even the allegation of an underlying offense."

A violation of rights: Internet shutdowns breach key rights guaranteed by the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other key international treaties.

Having rights and enforcing them are quite different, however. In India, some individual shutdowns have been challenged in the courts, and there is an ongoing effort to change the country's law on internet shutdowns to make them more difficult to impose.

Internet shutdowns are a growing trend around the world -- a piece in the Chinese state-run People's Daily this week said that India's example showed "shutting down the internet in a state of emergency should be standard practice for sovereign countries."