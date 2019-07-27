Protesters have begun to leave the Shui Pin Tsuen playground, beginning the eighth-straight week of marches in Hong Kong.

They're chanting "Hong Kong police, the lawbreakers" and "There is no riot, only tyranny."

A Christian priest will be walking at the front of the march, leading thousands of protesters mostly clad in black, carrying umbrellas. There has even been a suggestion that if the protesters are holding a "religious event," it won't be considered illegal.

They are scheduled to march to Yuen Long station, just a little over 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) away from the playground, where mobs wearing white T-shirts attacked commuters indiscriminately last Sunday.

The Christian priest who will be leading Saturday's march through Yuen Long. CNN/Josh Berlinger

Police earlier banned the protest on grounds of public safety, but protesters have defied the order.

No action has been taken yet although law enforcement can be seen patrolling the vicinity of the playground.

Protesters begin to march in Yuen Long on Saturday. CNN/Josh Berlinger

Most public facilities, including a public library, a stadium, and a sports centre, in Yuen Long have already closed their doors ahead of the protest.