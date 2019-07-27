Hong Kong protest: City braces for clashes in Yuen Long
Yuen Long protesters begin to march
Protesters have begun to leave the Shui Pin Tsuen playground, beginning the eighth-straight week of marches in Hong Kong.
They're chanting "Hong Kong police, the lawbreakers" and "There is no riot, only tyranny."
A Christian priest will be walking at the front of the march, leading thousands of protesters mostly clad in black, carrying umbrellas. There has even been a suggestion that if the protesters are holding a "religious event," it won't be considered illegal.
They are scheduled to march to Yuen Long station, just a little over 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) away from the playground, where mobs wearing white T-shirts attacked commuters indiscriminately last Sunday.
Police earlier banned the protest on grounds of public safety, but protesters have defied the order.
No action has been taken yet although law enforcement can be seen patrolling the vicinity of the playground.
Most public facilities, including a public library, a stadium, and a sports centre, in Yuen Long have already closed their doors ahead of the protest.
"Save Hong Kong": Protesters defiant despite expected heavy police presence
Dozens of police are already on the streets of Yuen Long ahead of today's protests, but it isn't showing any sign of deterring protesters.
Police earlier banned the protest on grounds of public safety, effectively making Saturday's march an illegal gathering.
A 24-year-old civil engineering graduate, who asked to remain anonymous, said that the government had been "ignoring the people's will."
"Two million people were walking out but they didn't approach us for talks or do anything, just kept doing what they were doing before. So I've come out today," he said referring to previous large-scale marches in the city.
Groups of even younger school students, some as young as 14, were sitting in the subway station waiting for the protests to start.
They said they were angry at the actions of the police. When asked what they wanted, they replied, "To save Hong Kong."
Who are the triads behind the Yuen Long attack?
Protesters today are marching in defiance and in condemnation of last week's brutal mob attack in Yuen Long, which left at least 45 injured.
Footage shows masked men dressed in white and wielding metal batons and bamboo sticks, blindly attacking crowds in the Yuen Long subway station. Six men have been arrested in connection with the attack, and police say some have links to organized crime groups, or triads.
Here's what you need to know about the triads:
- Who are they? These are Hong Kong's organized crime syndicates -- though the term can also refer to more loosely organized crime groups. They make their money through illicit drugs, gambling and prostitution among other activities.
- How powerful are they? Some groups, especially the bigger, more powerful gangs, wield political power through district councils and other political connections.
- Are they thugs for hire? Many are accusing the gangs of being paid to target protesters -- and some experts say it's a likely possibility. Police have not confirmed the gang's motivations, but the phenomenon of thugs-for-hire is common across the border in mainland China.
Yuen Long quiet with stores shut ahead of today's protests
As police and protesters begin to gather in Yuen Long, the streets and stores of the northern Hong Kong town are mostly deserted.
Yuen Long is in the city's New Territories close to the border with mainland China.
It has a population of just over 600,000 and is known for smuggling, both of goods and people. Decades of police operations to combat triads, which operate on both sides of the border, have failed to stamp out organized crime in the area.
But it's usually busy shopping malls and streets are largely empty as the protesters descend, with shops shuttered and a large police presence on the streets.
Protesters descended on Hong Kong's airport Friday
Saturdays planned protest in Yuen Long follows a large peaceful demonstration at the city's international airport, Friday night.
Thousands of protesters joined aviation staff in occupying the arrivals hall, where they chanted "Free Hong Kong" and "Justice for victims of brutality," in a bid to get their message out to passengers transiting through one of the world's busiest transportation hubs.
Organizers said that at its height, there were as many as 15,000 present. That number has not been corroborated by airport officials or security.
Many protesters held signs with mock warnings for tourists. One sign said Hong Kong was "down for maintenance."
"People feel scared everyday": Yuen Long residents sound off ahead of Saturday's protests
While most people think of Hong Kong as a city filled with towering skyscrapers like the ones that surround the city's iconic Victoria Harbour, most of the city's working-class residents live in an area called the New Territories, which makes up more than 86% of the land in the city.
The New Territories is home to many satellite suburbs like Yuen Long filled with large housing blocks and modern malls.
In the wake of Sunday's attack, residents of Yuen Long, speaking on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution, said this week that they had been horrified by the violence.
"I never thought this would happen (here)," said one shop employee. "The Yuen Long of my memory is a place full of warmth. Everyone is very friendly, people will always help each other."
Yet while many locals condemned the violence, they also objected to Saturday's protest out of concern for local business and disruption to the suburb. In the days after Sunday's attack, many shops in Yuen Long closed.
"Villages are very traditional," said a butcher. "They don't tolerate people who mess up their community. You have to be considerate on this matter."
Another man in a nearby shop expressed a similar sentiment, saying that locals were particularly concerned about how protests would affect their bottom line.
On Thursday, first-aid volunteers Johnny Ip and Joshua Chung said they were visiting Yuen Long earlier to scout the area ahead of Saturday's protest. Ip said he had heightened safety concerns for this protest because of the gangs known to operate in Yuen Long.
The protests started peacefully -- but they're getting bloody
These two months of protests started peacefully -- but they have escalated into violence, leaving the city bracing for more bloody clashes.
Here's a breakdown of the violence:
- Clashes with police: Protesters and riot police have clashed at nearly every recent protest, with riot police firing rubber bullets and tear gas.
- Storming the Legislative Council: In a major escalation, protesters stormed and trashed the city government headquarters on July 1, leaving a trail of destruction.
- Bomb raid: Last Friday, police seized a huge cache of high-powered explosives, petrol bombs, and other weapons in a warehouse. Three men with alleged links to a pro-independence group have been arrested in connection with the seizure.
- Yuen Long attack: In the latest and most violent incident, white-shirted mobs suspected to be criminal triad members attacked people in the Yuen Long subway station with metal poles and batons. They appeared to target protesters, but commuters were also beaten, and at least 45 people were injured.