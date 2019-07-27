As violence escalates in Hong Kong, many fear that China's military will be deployed to stifle protests in the city -- and now, United States congressmen are getting involved.

Rep. James McGovern of Massachusetts and Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, chair and cochair of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC), issued a joint statement on Wednesday urging the Trump administration to condemn the threat of Chinese military intervention.

“Threats of intervention by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Hong Kong are unacceptable and needlessly escalate tensions. Escalation of violence – whether on the part of organized crime thugs or the PLA – will only further undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy and rule of law," the joint statement read.

They added they "stand with those in Hong Kong who are peacefully promoting democratic principles and the rule of law," and urged the administration to "condemn any threats to Hong Kong citizens and U.S. residents of Hong Kong."

Local fears of the Chinese military were stoked this week, when a Chinese spokesperson said the PLA was watching the situation in Hong Kong closely, and pointed to a Hong Kong law that allows the local government to request military assistance in maintaining public order.