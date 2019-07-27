Hong Kong protest: City braces for clashes in Yuen Long
Fear of Chinese military intervention hangs over escalating protests
As violence escalates in Hong Kong, many fear that China's military will be deployed to stifle protests in the city -- and now, United States congressmen are getting involved.
Rep. James McGovern of Massachusetts and Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, chair and cochair of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC), issued a joint statement on Wednesday urging the Trump administration to condemn the threat of Chinese military intervention.
“Threats of intervention by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Hong Kong are unacceptable and needlessly escalate tensions. Escalation of violence – whether on the part of organized crime thugs or the PLA – will only further undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy and rule of law," the joint statement read.
They added they "stand with those in Hong Kong who are peacefully promoting democratic principles and the rule of law," and urged the administration to "condemn any threats to Hong Kong citizens and U.S. residents of Hong Kong."
Local fears of the Chinese military were stoked this week, when a Chinese spokesperson said the PLA was watching the situation in Hong Kong closely, and pointed to a Hong Kong law that allows the local government to request military assistance in maintaining public order.
Roads in Yuen Long packed with anti-violence marchers
In just two hours, a street in the northern Hong Kong town of Yuen Long has become a sea of umbrellas.
There two photos taken just two hours apart, show how many people have come out for the eighth-week in a row to protest against the government and attacks on marchers.
The protest, which was not given police permission to go ahead and is technically unlawful, is expected to continue down Castle Peak Road to the Yuen Long MTR station, around 1.6 kilometers (1 mile) from where the march began.
Law enforcement taunted as protesters move past police station
The protest numbers are beginning to swell, with thousands packing the main high street on Castle Peak Road.
As the crowds pass the Yuen Long police station, several young people begin to yell taunts at the police officers assembled behind the station's gates.
Despite the march being declared illegal by the Hong Kong police, there has been no effort to break it up so far.
The march is barely moving in places, due to the sheer number of people packing the route.
When police refused to approve the march, they said it was partly due to the lack of space for a major protest in Yuen Long.
Yuen Long protesters begin to march
Protesters have begun to leave the Shui Pin Tsuen playground, beginning the eighth-straight week of marches in Hong Kong.
They're chanting "Hong Kong police, the lawbreakers" and "There is no riot, only tyranny."
A Christian priest will be walking at the front of the march, leading thousands of protesters mostly clad in black, carrying umbrellas. There has even been a suggestion that if the protesters are holding a "religious event," it won't be considered illegal.
They are scheduled to march to Yuen Long station, just a little over 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) away from the playground, where mobs wearing white T-shirts attacked commuters indiscriminately last Sunday.
Police earlier banned the protest on grounds of public safety, but protesters have defied the order.
No action has been taken yet although law enforcement can be seen patrolling the vicinity of the playground.
Most public facilities, including a public library, a stadium, and a sports centre, in Yuen Long have already closed their doors ahead of the protest.
"Save Hong Kong": Protesters defiant despite expected heavy police presence
Dozens of police are already on the streets of Yuen Long ahead of today's protests, but it isn't showing any sign of deterring protesters.
Police earlier banned the protest on grounds of public safety, effectively making Saturday's march an illegal gathering.
A 24-year-old civil engineering graduate, who asked to remain anonymous, said that the government had been "ignoring the people's will."
"Two million people were walking out but they didn't approach us for talks or do anything, just kept doing what they were doing before. So I've come out today," he said referring to previous large-scale marches in the city.
Groups of even younger school students, some as young as 14, were sitting in the subway station waiting for the protests to start.
They said they were angry at the actions of the police. When asked what they wanted, they replied, "To save Hong Kong."
Who are the triads behind the Yuen Long attack?
Protesters today are marching in defiance and in condemnation of last week's brutal mob attack in Yuen Long, which left at least 45 injured.
Footage shows masked men dressed in white and wielding metal batons and bamboo sticks, blindly attacking crowds in the Yuen Long subway station. Six men have been arrested in connection with the attack, and police say some have links to organized crime groups, or triads.
Here's what you need to know about the triads:
- Who are they? These are Hong Kong's organized crime syndicates -- though the term can also refer to more loosely organized crime groups. They make their money through illicit drugs, gambling and prostitution among other activities.
- How powerful are they? Some groups, especially the bigger, more powerful gangs, wield political power through district councils and other political connections.
- Are they thugs for hire? Many are accusing the gangs of being paid to target protesters -- and some experts say it's a likely possibility. Police have not confirmed the gang's motivations, but the phenomenon of thugs-for-hire is common across the border in mainland China.
Yuen Long quiet with stores shut ahead of today's protests
As police and protesters begin to gather in Yuen Long, the streets and stores of the northern Hong Kong town are mostly deserted.
Yuen Long is in the city's New Territories close to the border with mainland China.
It has a population of just over 600,000 and is known for smuggling, both of goods and people. Decades of police operations to combat triads, which operate on both sides of the border, have failed to stamp out organized crime in the area.
But it's usually busy shopping malls and streets are largely empty as the protesters descend, with shops shuttered and a large police presence on the streets.