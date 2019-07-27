Dozens of police are already on the streets of Yuen Long ahead of today's protests, but it isn't showing any sign of deterring protesters.

Police earlier banned the protest on grounds of public safety, effectively making Saturday's march an illegal gathering.

A 24-year-old civil engineering graduate, who asked to remain anonymous, said that the government had been "ignoring the people's will."

"Two million people were walking out but they didn't approach us for talks or do anything, just kept doing what they were doing before. So I've come out today," he said referring to previous large-scale marches in the city.

A 24-year-old graduate who has come out to protest against the Hong Kong government Saturday. CNN/Jo Shelley

Groups of even younger school students, some as young as 14, were sitting in the subway station waiting for the protests to start.

They said they were angry at the actions of the police. When asked what they wanted, they replied, "To save Hong Kong."