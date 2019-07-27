Yuen Long seemed back to normal on Thursday.

While most people think of Hong Kong as a city filled with towering skyscrapers like the ones that surround the city's iconic Victoria Harbour, most of the city's working-class residents live in an area called the New Territories, which makes up more than 86% of the land in the city.

The New Territories is home to many satellite suburbs like Yuen Long filled with large housing blocks and modern malls.

In the wake of Sunday's attack, residents of Yuen Long, speaking on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution, said this week that they had been horrified by the violence.

"I never thought this would happen (here)," said one shop employee. "The Yuen Long of my memory is a place full of warmth. Everyone is very friendly, people will always help each other."

Yet while many locals condemned the violence, they also objected to Saturday's protest out of concern for local business and disruption to the suburb. In the days after Sunday's attack, many shops in Yuen Long closed.

"Villages are very traditional," said a butcher. "They don't tolerate people who mess up their community. You have to be considerate on this matter."

Another man in a nearby shop expressed a similar sentiment, saying that locals were particularly concerned about how protests would affect their bottom line.

On Thursday, first-aid volunteers Johnny Ip and Joshua Chung said they were visiting Yuen Long earlier to scout the area ahead of Saturday's protest. Ip said he had heightened safety concerns for this protest because of the gangs known to operate in Yuen Long.