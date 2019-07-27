Hong Kong protest: City braces for clashes in Yuen Long
Who are the triads behind the Yuen Long attack?
Protesters today are marching in defiance and in condemnation of last week's brutal mob attack in Yuen Long, which left at least 45 injured.
Footage shows masked men dressed in white and wielding metal batons and bamboo sticks, blindly attacking crowds in the Yuen Long subway station. Six men have been arrested in connection with the attack, and police say some have links to organized crime groups, or triads.
Here's what you need to know about the triads:
- Who are they? These are Hong Kong's organized crime syndicates -- though the term can also refer to more loosely organized crime groups. They make their money through illicit drugs, gambling and prostitution among other activities.
- How powerful are they? Some groups, especially the bigger, more powerful gangs, wield political power through district councils and other political connections.
- Are they thugs for hire? Many are accusing the gangs of being paid to target protesters -- and some experts say it's a likely possibility. Police have not confirmed the gang's motivations, but the phenomenon of thugs-for-hire is common across the border in mainland China.
Yuen Long quiet with stores shut ahead of today's protests
As police and protesters begin to gather in Yuen Long, the streets and stores of the northern Hong Kong town are mostly deserted.
Yuen Long is in the city's New Territories close to the border with mainland China.
It has a population of just over 600,000 and is known for smuggling, both of goods and people. Decades of police operations to combat triads, which operate on both sides of the border, have failed to stamp out organized crime in the area.
But it's usually busy shopping malls and streets are largely empty as the protesters descend, with shops shuttered and a large police presence on the streets.
Protesters descended on Hong Kong's airport Friday
Saturdays planned protest in Yuen Long follows a large peaceful demonstration at the city's international airport, Friday night.
Thousands of protesters joined aviation staff in occupying the arrivals hall, where they chanted "Free Hong Kong" and "Justice for victims of brutality," in a bid to get their message out to passengers transiting through one of the world's busiest transportation hubs.
Organizers said that at its height, there were as many as 15,000 present. That number has not been corroborated by airport officials or security.
Many protesters held signs with mock warnings for tourists. One sign said Hong Kong was "down for maintenance."
"People feel scared everyday": Yuen Long residents sound off ahead of Saturday's protests
While most people think of Hong Kong as a city filled with towering skyscrapers like the ones that surround the city's iconic Victoria Harbour, most of the city's working-class residents live in an area called the New Territories, which makes up more than 86% of the land in the city.
The New Territories is home to many satellite suburbs like Yuen Long filled with large housing blocks and modern malls.
In the wake of Sunday's attack, residents of Yuen Long, speaking on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution, said this week that they had been horrified by the violence.
"I never thought this would happen (here)," said one shop employee. "The Yuen Long of my memory is a place full of warmth. Everyone is very friendly, people will always help each other."
Yet while many locals condemned the violence, they also objected to Saturday's protest out of concern for local business and disruption to the suburb. In the days after Sunday's attack, many shops in Yuen Long closed.
"Villages are very traditional," said a butcher. "They don't tolerate people who mess up their community. You have to be considerate on this matter."
Another man in a nearby shop expressed a similar sentiment, saying that locals were particularly concerned about how protests would affect their bottom line.
On Thursday, first-aid volunteers Johnny Ip and Joshua Chung said they were visiting Yuen Long earlier to scout the area ahead of Saturday's protest. Ip said he had heightened safety concerns for this protest because of the gangs known to operate in Yuen Long.
The protests started peacefully -- but they're getting bloody
These two months of protests started peacefully -- but they have escalated into violence, leaving the city bracing for more bloody clashes.
Here's a breakdown of the violence:
- Clashes with police: Protesters and riot police have clashed at nearly every recent protest, with riot police firing rubber bullets and tear gas.
- Storming the Legislative Council: In a major escalation, protesters stormed and trashed the city government headquarters on July 1, leaving a trail of destruction.
- Bomb raid: Last Friday, police seized a huge cache of high-powered explosives, petrol bombs, and other weapons in a warehouse. Three men with alleged links to a pro-independence group have been arrested in connection with the seizure.
- Yuen Long attack: In the latest and most violent incident, white-shirted mobs suspected to be criminal triad members attacked people in the Yuen Long subway station with metal poles and batons. They appeared to target protesters, but commuters were also beaten, and at least 45 people were injured.
Here's what to expect today
Tensions are high as protesters head back to Yuen Long, where mobs armed with metal poles and batons brutally attacked passengers at a subway station last weekend.
The attackers, widely speculated to be members of organized crime groups, wore white T-shirts and attacked people dressed in black, the color of the pro-democracy and anti-bill protest. At least 45 people were injured.
Now, the protesters are heading back to the site of the attack, in a march titled: "The only thing we have to fear is fear itself."
Police declined to grant protesters a letter of no objection for Saturday's demonstration, meaning it will be classified as an unauthorized assembly once attendance tops 50 people.
Here's what you need to know today:
- What's happening: The protest, in response to last weekend's attacks, is slated to start at 3 p.m., at the Shui Pin Tsuen playground.
- Where it's going: The originally planned protest route takes marchers down Castle Peak Road, in the center of Yuen Long, and finish at the subway station.
- Security/police presence: Police have already begun appearing at the site of the protest, with an hour still to go before it begins. Though authorities have declared the march illegal, it is unclear what action they might take.