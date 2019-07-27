Multiple tear gas canisters fired by police

Hong Kong police fire tear gas during demonstration in the district of Yuen Long in Hong Kong on July 27. Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images

Police in Hong Kong have fired multiple tear gas canisters into crowds of marchers, just hours after tens of thousands gathered to protest alleged brutality on the part of authorities.

Hundreds of police in full riot gear are moving rapidly in attempt to clear the protesters. Crowds are thinning in the face of police measures, but there are still thousands of people on the streets.

Currently both sides are in a standoff on Castle Peak Road, with neither group willing to retreat.

The march was technically an illegal gathering after police refused to issue a letter allowing it to go ahead. But the protest had been peaceful before the attempts to clear it.

Protesters who remain on the front line are putting on hard hats and masks, with some carrying homemade wooden shields.