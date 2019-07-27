Organizer: 288,000 people protested in Yuen Long

Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters during a demonstration in the district of Yuen Long. Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images

An estimated 288,000 marched in Yuen Long today to protest against excessive violence used against demonstrators, according to organizer Max Chung.

Chung said he came to that estimate using Google Maps, calculating the area of the street and the number of protesters.

Unlike in previous protests there will be no estimate from the Hong Kong police. Saturday's march was officially illegal and as such was not counted by law enforcement.

Chung said he called on Hong Kong's police to remember why they joined the force in the first place. "They are here to protect the citizens of Hong Kong," he said.