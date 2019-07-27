Police advance on remaining protesters, firing tear gas

A solid wall of police is pushing towards the last remaining Yuen Long protesters, who have taken shelter behind barricades and umbrellas.

Multiple canisters of tear gas were fired as the lines advanced. There are more than a dozen police cars and vans waiting behind them.

Protesters wait inside Yuen Long subway station for word on whether to stay or go. CNN/Joshua Berlinger

Rubber bullet casings were also found on the ground after the police left, confirming they'd been used earlier in the day against protesters.

As police moved in, Yuen Long subway station was filled with protesters clearly unsure about whether to stay or leave.