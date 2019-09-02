Hong Kong students strike on first day of school

Sun Yat-sen -- the first president of the Republic of China -- has a new look.

On Monday, a statue of the revolutionary leader in Queen's College, in Hong Kong's Causeway Bay, was given a hard hat, goggles and a gas mask -- all things that are worn and associated with the city's frontline protesters.

A picture of the statue was tweeted by pro-democracy political party Demosisto, which is co-organizing today's student strike rally.

The tweet references China's 1911 revolution, when Sun's political party overthrew the Qing Dynasty. Sun briefly became the Republic of China's first provisional president, although he was soon exiled.