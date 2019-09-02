Hong Kong students strike on first day of school

Last week saw a sudden wave of arrests on Friday of pro-democracy leaders and lawmakers. Joshua Wong -- a prominent young pro-democracy activist who led the 2014 Umbrella Movement -- was among those arrested.

Although the current ongoing protest movement is leaderless, Wong has been outspoken in his support of the protests since he was released from prison in June, where he had served a sentence related to the 2014 protests. The arrest of Wong and other activists appears to have been an attempt to fulfill an impossible task, taking the head off a leaderless movement.

Wong has been charged with incitement to knowingly take part in unlawful assembly, organizing an unlawful assembly and knowingly taking part in an unauthorized assembly in relation to this year's protests.