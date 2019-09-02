Hong Kong students strike on first day of school
Police carried out a wave of arrests last week
Last week saw a sudden wave of arrests on Friday of pro-democracy leaders and lawmakers. Joshua Wong -- a prominent young pro-democracy activist who led the 2014 Umbrella Movement -- was among those arrested.
Although the current ongoing protest movement is leaderless, Wong has been outspoken in his support of the protests since he was released from prison in June, where he had served a sentence related to the 2014 protests. The arrest of Wong and other activists appears to have been an attempt to fulfill an impossible task, taking the head off a leaderless movement.
Wong has been charged with incitement to knowingly take part in unlawful assembly, organizing an unlawful assembly and knowingly taking part in an unauthorized assembly in relation to this year's protests.
Chinese state media warns: "The end is coming" for disruption in Hong Kong
In a commentary Sunday, state media agency Xinhua struck an ominous tone, warning that "the end is coming for those attempting to disrupt Hong Kong and antagonize China."
The commentary spelled out three lines which it said "must not be crossed":
- No one should harm national sovereignty and security
- No one should challenge the power of the central authorities -- meaning Beijing -- and the authority of Hong Kong's mini-constitution, the Basic Law
- No one should "use Hong Kong to infiltrate and undermine" mainland China.
Coverage of the city's protests has been tightly controlled and largely negative in Chinese state-media. A July editorial titled, "Say no to mob violence" in state-owned tabloid the Global Times called for a "zero tolerance" approach to protesters.
Last month, state broadcaster CCTV accused protesters of attempting to murder police and said the unrest "obviously has the color of terrorism" which required the government to "resolutely crack down."
Mainland media outlets also shared video of military exercises in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, just across the border from Hong Kong.
Flames and flight cancellations: What happened over the weekend
Hong Kong's 13th straight weekend of pro-democracy protests was a dramatic one. Here's what happened...
... on Saturday:
- Unauthorized protests: After a large pro-democracy march was cancelled, thousands of protesters gathered anyway at sites across central Hong Kong on Saturday. Confrontations between police and protesters turned violent that night, leading to 46 people hospitalized and 63 arrested.
- Subway clashes: Video footage from Prince Edward subway station in Kowloon showed officers chasing and hitting individuals with batons as they made arrests. Police said people in the station were arrested “on suspicion of destroying and damaging property, keeping explosives, keeping assault weapons and illegal assembly.” The youngest arrested was a 13-year-old in possession of two petrol bombs.
...and on Sunday:
- Airport targeted: On Sunday, protesters once again targeted the city's airport -- the 8th busiest in the world. All transport links to and from the airport were cut off for hours, forcing some passengers to walk. Protesters set fire to barricades and the Chinese national flag, and vandalized a nearby subway station.
- Flights affected: According to the Hong Kong Airport Authority, 25 flights were cancelled on Sunday due to the protests. In August, almost 1,000 flights were affected when protesters occupied the airport for two days.
Why Hong Kong is protesting
Hong Kong has just seen its 13th consecutive weekend of protests in Hong Kong, and there's no clear end in sight.
Here's what you need to know about the pro-democracy movement:
What protesters want: Mass protests started in June over a controversial bill that would have allowed extradition to mainland China, but have now expanded to include five demands: Fully withdraw the extradition bill, set up an independent inquiry into alleged police brutality, retract the characterization of protests as "riots," release those arrested at protests, and implement universal suffrage in Hong Kong.
Who they are: The movement has seen participants and supporters across all demographics, but those on the front lines are largely young students, teenagers, and millennials. There is no obvious centralized leadership or figureheads within the movement -- protesters pride themselves on being democratic, leaderless, and flexible.
Hundreds of arrests: Police say about 900 people have been arrested since June 9 for a range of offenses, including "taking part in a riot," unlawful assembly, assaulting police officers, resisting arrest and possession of offensive weapons. The youngest person arrested is 12 years old.