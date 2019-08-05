More than 100 flights canceled as Hong Kong goes on strike
Carrie Lam pledges to "engage more, listen more, do more"
In an ongoing press conference, Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam pledged to "engage more, listen more, and do more to meet the wishes of Hong Kong."
Earlier in the press conference, the city's embattled leader acknowledged that her attempt to push through the now-suspended extradition bill had been a "failure" -- but she also reaffirmed the government's firm stance against protester violence and calls for revolution.
Hong Kong enjoys certain freedoms, including freedoms of expression, assembly, and press, she said -- but added that the current crisis is no longer about "individual aspirations or about the bill."
"I'm sure individual sectors who still have a stake in this society would like us to defend," Lam said, again calling for people to "rally together" and restore order in the city.
Carrie Lam says she will not step down
Carrie Lam said she and her ministers would not be resigning, but would remain in their positions in order to "serve Hong Kong" and ensure the city's return to normalcy.
Many of the protesters have called on Lam to resign amid the recent political unrest.
"I'm taking responsibility for what we have done," Lam said.
"I don't think at this time resignation ... will provide a better solution."
Lam vowed to engage more and do more to meet the wishes of the people of Hong Kong.
Lam said the government always reflects on its work and has met with "friends from different sectors."
She said she was unable to identify the names of the businesses or sectors, owing to fears that they would become a target for protesters.
“The only way is deal with (violence) is by the rule of law, which is the most important core value of Hong Kong," she said.
This is the fifth day of unrest in a row
Protest leaders are calling on people to participate in strikes and protests across Hong Kong -- the fifth straight day of mass demonstrations in the city.
Here's how they unfolded:
- Thursday: Thousands of financial workers peacefully gathered in Hong Kong's central business district at night in support of the protest movement.
- Friday: A group of civil servants peacefully gathered in the same business district, calling for the government to respect the "five demands" of the protesters.
- Saturday: Marches began in Kowloon's densely populated Mong Kok district, then spread to Tsim Sha Tsui and Wong Tai Sin districts. Riot police and protesters clashed in both areas.
- Sunday: Protesters swarmed the streets of Causeway Bay at night, blocking key roads. Police fired a barrage of tear gas to disperse the crowds.
- Today: General strikes and demonstrations are planned in seven different parts of the city.
Carrie Lam says she cannot release arrested protesters
Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam today said she could not release all the demonstrators arrested this summer and drop their charges -- one of the protesters' five demands.
Speaking at a press conference, the Chief Executive said she was not permitted to do so under the rule of law.
Scores of people have been arrested in connection with the protests this summer -- there were 44 arrested just yesterday.
Lam added that "the nature" of the protests had evolved. Now, with their extended demands, the protesters were "destroying the way of life for all 7 million people," she said.
Financial secretary: Hong Kong's economy is "already going downwards"
Hong Kong shops and retailers have been hurt by the ongoing protests, financial secretary Paul Chan said in a press conference today.
"We announced the quarter 2 GDP growth, which was 0.6%. If we take into account the seasonal adjustments our economy is already going downwards," Chan said.
He cited decreases in sales in several industries, including jewelry and catering, and said Hong Kong was heading down a "road of no return."
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index has fallen nearly 9% since a recent peak on July 2.
The airport is packed with people whose flights have been delayed or canceled
Though half the flights arriving or leaving in Hong Kong have been canceled, the airport is still packed with people. The business class check-in line, usually empty or with only a few people on a regular day, was registering a 45-minute wait.
One passenger, Andrea Lo, was due to fly from Japan to Hong Kong -- but her flight has now been rescheduled for tomorrow evening.
"I received an alert at around 3 a.m. local time telling us about the rescheduling. I initially assumed the delay was for the same day since I’ve rarely seen flights delayed for more than 24 hours, so was a bit surprised upon double checking to see it’s delayed to tomorrow," Lo said.
"Strike will bring no good to Hong Kong," official says
Matthew Cheung, the secretary for administration, addressed today's planned citywide strikes in a press conference.
"Strike will bring no good to Hong Kong," he said, thanking workers who had left for work earlier today ahead of planned transit disruptions by protesters and calls for a citywide strike.
"We express strong regret that protesters are blocking MTR train doors. We urge employers to show compassion for employees who show up to work late."
Cheung added that emergency and hospital services had not been impacted so far.