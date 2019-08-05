In an ongoing press conference, Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam pledged to "engage more, listen more, and do more to meet the wishes of Hong Kong."

Earlier in the press conference, the city's embattled leader acknowledged that her attempt to push through the now-suspended extradition bill had been a "failure" -- but she also reaffirmed the government's firm stance against protester violence and calls for revolution.

Hong Kong enjoys certain freedoms, including freedoms of expression, assembly, and press, she said -- but added that the current crisis is no longer about "individual aspirations or about the bill."

"I'm sure individual sectors who still have a stake in this society would like us to defend," Lam said, again calling for people to "rally together" and restore order in the city.