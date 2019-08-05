More than 100 flights canceled as Hong Kong goes on strike
Carrie Lam: Protests are affecting the economy
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said that the mass protests that have rocked the city over the past nine weeks are starting to affect the city's economy.
"Our economy and livelihood have started to show signs of problems. Our society is becoming unsafe and unstable," she said.
Lam said the government has set up a cross-department working group to monitor strikes across the city on Monday.
"Some can choose to go on strike, but they should respect others’ rights to go to work," Lam said, noting that those most affected by the strikes are low-income groups.
Carrie Lam: Hong Kong is free, but protester calls for revolution "far exceeded original demands"
Speaking to the media in an ongoing press conference, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the calls for revolution "far exceeded" the protesters' original demands, and insisted Hong Kong was already free.
"Hong Kong is a free society -- freedom is our core value. Some violent protesters used violence to express their views. Some extreme violent protesters have changed the nature of the protest, including defacing the anthem and throwing flags into the river," Lam said.
"They called for revolution and to liberate Hong Kong. These have far exceeded the original demands," she said, saying protester actions would "undermine Hong Kong’s stability."
Carrie Lam: Violent protesters have "pushed Hong Kong to a very dangerous situation"
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has just started speaking, addressing the media as protests and strikes begin across the city.
"Hong Kong has always been one of the safest cities in the world. Here we can express our views freely," she said.
"The violent protest actions have pushed Hong Kong to a very dangerous situation. The violence and destructive acts have escalated, including blocking the tunnel, MTR, and surrounding police stations. Some extreme violent protesters even threw bricks, threw petrol bombs and made bombs," she said.
Hong Kong's leader set to give important address
All eyes will be on Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam Monday morning.
Lam, who is due to appear at 10 a.m. local time, has come under significant criticism both for the way she's handled the city's evolving protests and for her lack of communication with the public.
She's only spoken publicly a handful of times despite protests taking place every weekend for nine weeks.
The protest movement began in opposition to a controversial bill that would have allowed extradition to China. Lam was a major proponent of the measure, but after hundreds of thousands of people took to the street in opposition to the bill, she admitted that she had not understood the depth of public opposition. She then apologized and shelved the proposed law.
Many protesters were angry that Lam did not fully withdraw the bill. Demonstrators who have taken to the streets in recent days have been calling for Lam to step down and for the full withdrawal of the bill.
44 people were arrested after yesterday's protests
At total of 44 people were arrested in Hong Kong for “unlawful assembly and possession of offensive weapons,” during yesterday's protests, the police said today.
"A lot radical and violent acts happened at multiple locations in the territory," and protesters “committed arson at various places, hurled bricks and hard objects at police stations," said the police statement.
Police said they “discharged tear gas” at protesters after “repeated but futile warnings” to get them to disperse.
The police condemned “the radical protestors who disregarded law and order.”
SOON: Carrie Lam to speak with media
In just a few minutes, Hong Kong's embattled Chief Executive Carrie Lam is scheduled to speak with media outside her office.
Also there will be the Chief Secretary for Administration and the Financial Secretary.
We'll be listening to bring you the latest updates here.
Nearly half the flights at the airport have been canceled
With seven districts across Hong Kong going on strike, the city's airport authority warned yesterday that "capacity will be reduced" -- and now, the airport is packed with people, and nearly half the flights coming in or out of the city have been canceled or delayed.
Here's just a few of the Cathay Pacific flights that have been canceled: