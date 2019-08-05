Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said that the mass protests that have rocked the city over the past nine weeks are starting to affect the city's economy.

"Our economy and livelihood have started to show signs of problems. Our society is becoming unsafe and unstable," she said.

Lam said the government has set up a cross-department working group to monitor strikes across the city on Monday.

"Some can choose to go on strike, but they should respect others’ rights to go to work," Lam said, noting that those most affected by the strikes are low-income groups.