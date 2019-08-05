More than 100 flights canceled as Hong Kong goes on strike
Hong Kong's leader set to give important address
All eyes will be on Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam Monday morning.
Lam, who is due to appear at 10 a.m. local time, has come under significant criticism both for the way she's handled the city's evolving protests and for her lack of communication with the public.
She's only spoken publicly a handful of times despite protests taking place every weekend for nine weeks.
The protest movement began in opposition to a controversial bill that would have allowed extradition to China. Lam was a major proponent of the measure, but after hundreds of thousands of people took to the street in opposition to the bill, she admitted that she had not understood the depth of public opposition. She then apologized and shelved the proposed law.
Many protesters were angry that Lam did not fully withdraw the bill. Demonstrators who have taken to the streets in recent days have been calling for Lam to step down and for the full withdrawal of the bill.
44 people were arrested after yesterday's protests
At total of 44 people were arrested in Hong Kong for “unlawful assembly and possession of offensive weapons,” during yesterday's protests, the police said today.
"A lot radical and violent acts happened at multiple locations in the territory," and protesters “committed arson at various places, hurled bricks and hard objects at police stations," said the police statement.
Police said they “discharged tear gas” at protesters after “repeated but futile warnings” to get them to disperse.
The police condemned “the radical protestors who disregarded law and order.”
SOON: Carrie Lam to speak with media
In just a few minutes, Hong Kong's embattled Chief Executive Carrie Lam is scheduled to speak with media outside her office.
Also there will be the Chief Secretary for Administration and the Financial Secretary.
We'll be listening to bring you the latest updates here.
Nearly half the flights at the airport have been canceled
With seven districts across Hong Kong going on strike, the city's airport authority warned yesterday that "capacity will be reduced" -- and now, the airport is packed with people, and nearly half the flights coming in or out of the city have been canceled or delayed.
Here's just a few of the Cathay Pacific flights that have been canceled:
Protesters are disrupting transit citywide, with delayed trains and blocked traffic
If you're in Hong Kong right now -- don't try to go anywhere.
Subway stations are packed, trains aren't leaving, the roads are backed up with traffic, and the crucial Cross-Harbour Tunnel may be blocked.
This is part of today's wide-ranging direct action protests, which aim to disrupt major transit routes across the city..
There are protesters at subway stations, holding doors open so the trains can't leave. At least eight subway lines are being affected: the Island Line, Tseung Kwan O Line, West Rail Line, East Rail Line, Tsuen Wan Line, Kwun Tong Line, Tung Chung Line, and Airport Express.
At the Lai King station, a train has now been stuck at the station for over 45 minutes. The protesters refuse to let the train forward -- meanwhile, the station intercom repeatedly plays the familiar recorded message: “Please stand back from the closing doors."
Police are at various stations, trying to control the transit disruptions. Several have pulled aside protesters to check their identification and question them.
It's not just the trains -- traffic is getting backed up everywhere. Nathan Road, a major artery in Kowloon, is backed up with buses this morning.
There are also reports of protesters trying to block the Cross-Harbour Tunnel, which connects Hong Kong Island with Kowloon -- the busiest and most crucial tunnel in Hong Kong.
Here's what you need to know
Today will likely be a chaotic day as protesters try to block major city transit systems and gather in numerous areas across Hong Kong. This is the ninth consecutive week of protests -- and they don't seem to be stopping anytime soon.
Here's what you need to know:
- What's happening: People are striking in seven districts across Hong Kong. On top of that, there are protests and organized transit blocks all day -- including one at the airport and at the Cross-Harbour Tunnel, a vital traffic artery connecting Hong Kong island with Kowloon.
- What does this mean? It means subway and flight delays -- at least 100 flights have been canceled so far. People trying to cross from Hong Kong Island to Kowloon may get stuck in the tunnel. And there may be clashes later today if police respond to any one of the numerous planned street demonstrations.
- Why they're protesting: Protesters have five major demands: A full withdrawal of the extradition bill, dismissal of charges against arrested protesters, a government retraction regarding the term "riot," an independent investigation into police brutality, and universal suffrage.