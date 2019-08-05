Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the media during a press conference on July 22, 2019 in Hong Kong. Chris McGrath/Getty Images

All eyes will be on Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam Monday morning.

Lam, who is due to appear at 10 a.m. local time, has come under significant criticism both for the way she's handled the city's evolving protests and for her lack of communication with the public.

She's only spoken publicly a handful of times despite protests taking place every weekend for nine weeks.

The protest movement began in opposition to a controversial bill that would have allowed extradition to China. Lam was a major proponent of the measure, but after hundreds of thousands of people took to the street in opposition to the bill, she admitted that she had not understood the depth of public opposition. She then apologized and shelved the proposed law.

Many protesters were angry that Lam did not fully withdraw the bill. Demonstrators who have taken to the streets in recent days have been calling for Lam to step down and for the full withdrawal of the bill.