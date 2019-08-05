If you're in Hong Kong right now -- don't try to go anywhere.

Subway stations are packed, trains aren't leaving, the roads are backed up with traffic, and the crucial Cross-Harbour Tunnel may be blocked.

This is part of today's wide-ranging direct action protests, which aim to disrupt major transit routes across the city..

There are protesters at subway stations, holding doors open so the trains can't leave. At least eight subway lines are being affected -- the Island Line, Tseung Kwan O Line, West Rail Line, East Rail Line, Tsuen Wan Line, Kwun Tong Line, Tung Chung Line, and Airport Express.

A protester lies on the floor, preventing the train from leaving in Hong Kong. Justin Solomon/CNN

At the Lai King station, a train has now been stuck at the station for over 45 minutes. The protesters refuse to let the train forward -- meanwhile, the station intercom repeatedly plays the familiar recorded message: “Please stand back from the closing doors."

Police are at various stations, trying to control the transit disruptions. Several have pulled aside protesters to check their identification and question them.

It's not just the trains -- traffic is getting backed up everywhere. Nathan Road, a major artery in Kowloon, is backed up with buses this morning.

There are also reports of protesters trying to block the Cross-Harbour Tunnel, which connects Hong Kong Island with Kowloon -- the busiest and most crucial tunnel in Hong Kong.