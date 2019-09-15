Protesters in Admiralty, en route for the unofficial march end point in Central, could be seen digging up bricks and donning gas masks as they prepared to clash with police.

Earlier some had built small barricades after a squadron of riot police arrived on the scene.

The atmosphere is rowdy, with multiple competing chants happening at once, including the classic "fight for freedom" and some bars of the new protest anthem, "Glory to Hong Kong."

Julia Hollingsworth/CNN

Marchers are of all ages, and not everyone is masked despite the protest not receiving an official police permit, meaning they could be arrested for joining an “unlawful assembly."

"I am proud of them," 52-year-old accountant Ronald Chan said of frontline protesters who have increasingly clashed with police. "They fight for Hong Kong and the freedoms all of us have."

Another marcher, a 24-year-old who only gave his name as Kelvin, said protests will continue until the government responds to protesters' five demands, including greater democracy and autonomy from Chinese control.