Hong Kong police fire tear gas, water cannon after protesters hurl petrol bombs
Muscular police presence in Hong Kong as night falls
There’s been a heavy police presence throughout Hong Kong today -- and they haven’t been afraid to flex their muscle.
Riot police have been out en mass. There are currently multiple police lines moving through the city, including two on Hennessy Road.
Around 100 police are currently stretched across Hennessy Road in Causeway Bay, holding shields and fanning west.
There are also several police units accompanied by at least two armored-plated tactical personnel carriers in Wan Chai, heading east.
Today we’ve seen police fire multiple rounds of tear gas, pepper balls, and water cannon.
Even early in the day, during the peaceful march, riot police had a small presence in Admiralty.
Chaotic scenes as small bands of protesters retreat from riot police along major road
Crowds of protesters are retreating east on Queen’s Road East as the sky begins to darken, many are welding metal rods and hiking sticks.
The road is a major commercial and entertainment thoroughfare that runs through Hong Kong's Wan Chai district, connecting Admiralty in the west, to Happy Valley in the east.
Unsurprisingly, there have been numerous civilians caught in the mix.
Earlier an old woman passing by offered a bottle of water to the protesters. “Leave the area quickly,” the young black-clad protesters urged her in response.
On a second floor balcony of a shopping center, a large group of spectators stand watching the unrest unfold below.
Protesters set fire to subway exit
Protesters piled trash and set it ablaze outside the shutters barring a subway exit in Hong Kong's Wan Chai area, as heavily armed riot police continued to advance in the direction of the main group of retreating frontline protesters.
The city's MTR has increasingly become a target of radical protesters in recent months, who allege the part-government owned service is in league with police. Protesters have vandalized stations and tried to block trains, disrupting service and leaving ordinary travelers stranded.
Firemen quickly arrived on the scene at Wan Chai MTR to extinguish the blaze.
Another face-off is on the cards
When Hong Kong’s ongoing mass demonstrations began on June 9, the streets were flooded by a peaceful sea of protesters, the majority of whom were dressed in white.
But in the 15 weeks since that day, the movement has transformed into something altogether bigger -- and more violent.
It's no longer about the withdrawal of an extradition bill, protesters are now calling for the "Liberation of Hong Kong."
Although today's demonstration started peacefully, it quickly turned into an aggressive face-off between police and protesters.
Earlier, black-clad protesters threw objects and smashed glass, tore bricks from the pavement and tossed petrol bombs. Riot police responded by firing water cannons with blue water and tear gas.
Now, the streets are left in disarray. Harcourt Road -- the street that leads to the city's Legislative Council -- is dyed blue and is marred with graffiti. There’s the faint smell of tear gas in the air.
With both protesters and police moving east, it seems likely that another face-off is on the cards.
Protesters flee as police clear Harcourt Road
Protesters are running back towards Hong Kong's Wan Chai district after police cleared Harcourt Road with multiple rounds of tear gas and high-powered water cannon.
There doesn't seem to be a defined destination in mind for the frontline crowd, who are retreating in front of a major police deployment, with hundreds of officers in riot gear and carrying batons and beanbag round shotguns following behind.
A police statement issued earlier warned protestors to "stop their illegal acts and leave the scene immediately." It also asked that members of the public "avoid travelling to Admiralty."
Water cannon advances towards retreating protesters firing blue dye
Police, led by a water cannon truck, are advancing up Hong Kong's Harcourt Road, pushing the frontline protesters back.
The water cannon fired multiple jets of tear gas-laced blue dye ahead of it as large numbers of riot police advanced towards protesters, who have finally broken and begun to retreat after a concerted show of defiance.
Police announce dispersal action
Police have released a statement condemning "radical protesters" who have "destructive acts extensively."
"Some of them dug up bricks from pavements and threw hard objects, including bricks, into Central Government Offices, posing serious threat to public safety in the vicinity," the statement added.
"Police warn the protestors to stop their illegal acts and leave the scene immediately. Police are now conducting a dispersal operation with the use of tear gas. Members of the public are advised to avoid traveling to Central and Admiralty."
Blue dye fired as protesters continue to advance
Police have begun firing blue dye at protesters, as well as repeated jets of water, as the frontline crowd outside the Hong Kong Legislative Council continue to advance.
The blue dye, which has been used at previous protests, is designed to mark the masked protesters and make them identifiable for arrest later.
High-powered jets could be seen striking protesters who attempted to defend themselves with umbrellas.
Fluid, chaotic situation outside of Hong Kong's Legislative Council building
There is an chaotic atmosphere on the ground outside of the Legislative Council building in downtown Hong Kong as frontline protesters, almost all wearing some form of protective gear, square off with riot police armed with water cannons.
The crowd is fluid, quickly dispersing and then regrouping. Small fires are burning and there are loud clunks and shouts as protesters throw bricks and petrol bombs towards police, who are mostly barricaded behind the walls of the Council compound.
Back from the frontline, protesters are attempting to smash concrete walls and pull down road signs to use as weapons.