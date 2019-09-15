There’s been a heavy police presence throughout Hong Kong today -- and they haven’t been afraid to flex their muscle.

Riot police have been out en mass. There are currently multiple police lines moving through the city, including two on Hennessy Road.

Around 100 police are currently stretched across Hennessy Road in Causeway Bay, holding shields and fanning west.

There are also several police units accompanied by at least two armored-plated tactical personnel carriers in Wan Chai, heading east.

Today we’ve seen police fire multiple rounds of tear gas, pepper balls, and water cannon.

Even early in the day, during the peaceful march, riot police had a small presence in Admiralty.