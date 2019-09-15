ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images

It's Mid-Autumn Festival this week -- one of the biggest holidays every year in Hong Kong. People typically celebrate with lanterns, lion dances and mooncakes -- but this year, they're protesting.

Holiday-themed protests: Protesters organized Mid Autumn-themed demonstrations this weekend, including a repeat of the "Hong Kong Way," a citywide human chain formed last month to coincide with the 30th anniversary of a similar protest in the Baltics against Soviet occupation.

Smaller human chains, holding lights and lanterns as per tradition, were formed on The Peak, the highest point on Hong Kong Island, and Lion Rock across the harbor on the Kowloon peninsula, where protesters held up giant illuminated letters to spell "Free HK."