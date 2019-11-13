Hong Kong enters third consecutive day of violent unrest
Campus under 'siege' protesters say
On Tuesday, hundreds of black-clad protesters, many of them students, attempted to block riot police from entering the prestigious and largely isolated Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) near Tai Po. Under a barrage of tear gas, protesters hurled bricks and petrol bombs at police, while assembling flaming barricades.
Smoke could be seen across parts of the New Territories, as protesters built massive bonfires from barricades and an abandoned car. The confrontation continued well into the early hours, as police kept threatening a clearance.
As of Wednesday mid-morning, several thousand students were on campus, many armed with petrol bombs, bows, and other impromptu weapons, as more supplies were brought to campus by car and on foot.
It's been a week of intense violence in Hong Kong
This week marked new escalations in the protests, which has now passed the five-month mark. Many people have been injured in clashes between protesters and police -- and two people remain in critical condition at the hospital.
A few standout instances of violence have fueled the unrest this week:
- Shooting: Early Monday morning, a police officer shot a protester with a live round at close range. The protester underwent surgery and is now in critical condition.
- Motorbike clash: Also Monday, a police officer appeared to drive his motorcycle multiple times into a crowd. Police say the officer has been suspended and that an investigation into the case is ongoing.
- Set aflame: On Monday afternoon, a man confronted protesters in Ma On Shan, after which he was doused in flammable liquid and set on fire. He remains in critical condition at the hospital.
- Campus battle: Last night, police and protesters clashed for hours on the Chinese University of Hong Kong campus. Chaotic scenes from the ground show protesters using makeshift shields and charging through tear gas, the air thick with clouds of smoke and fire.
Lunchtime protesters return to Central Hong Kong
Lunchtime protesters have returned to Hong Kong's central business district for the third day in a row.
Chanting and spreading bricks on the street to deter a police advance, many are still wearing their work attire. There is no sign of riot police yet.
Central, as it's known, is home to many of Hong Kong's blue-chip companies and highest-paid financial jobs. It also boasts some of the most expensive real estate in the world.
Protesters preparing at the Chinese University of Hong Kong
Protesters at the Chinese University of Hong Kong are gearing up for another day of potential clashes with police.
Thousands of black-clad students and supporters have gathered in parts of the university and seem ready for a fight. They have petrol bombs at the ready and one was seen holding a bow. Protesters called police action on Tuesday a "siege," and this morning it feels like they are regrouping.
Inside the campus, broken bricks litter the ground, graffiti is spray painted on the walls of buildings and barricades are every few hundred meters. A massive one was set up one at the entrance of Chung Chi college a short distance away from where Tuesday's chaotic scenes took place.
On the other side of the barricade, a massive line of cars was dropping off supplies -- boxes of water, food, towels and protective gear such as yellow helmets and umbrellas. Cars were stuck in gridlock as members of the public answered protesters calls for supplies. At the entrance a barricade of trees and branches stopped any cars continuing up the road. Lines of people were sorting the supplies, bags of biscuits and drinks.
“We are organizing all the supplies brought from the public,” said one sorter called Amy. She came up to the campus early this morning after seeing the violence the night before, and did not want to give her full name because she feared being targeted for her comments.
There are various sorting stations where supplies are being stored. Fire extinguishers are placed for future use as are boxes of petrol bombs ready to go.
Amy said what they need is more flammable materials and protective gear. It appears protesters are preparing for a long and potentially violent fight ahead.
Commuter chaos citywide
Hong Kong's Mass Transit Railway (MTR) is experiencing massive disruptions for the third day in a row amid the ongoing unrest.
Two subway lines have been shuttered and several stations across Kowloon and the New Territories have been closed. The Tsuen Wan line, which connects Hong Kong Island with some of the city's biggest neighborhoods in Kowloon -- like Tsim Shau Tsui, Mong Kok and Sham Shui Po -- is completely closed.
At least three stations were closed from the start of the morning, and a warning was issued that others could shut down with little notice. By 11 a.m. Hong Kong time, 27 stations were closed across 6 of MTR’s lines. However, the situation remains remain fluid.
Hong Kong’s transportation chief, Frank Chan, said only 100 of the 650 bus lines were operational Wednesday.
Hong Kong has one of the most efficient public transportation systems in the world, and people who live in the city are heavily reliant on it. An estimated 4.6 million people used the MTR on an average weekday in September, according company figures.
Where clashes took place Tuesday
Police and protesters clashed across Hong Kong Tuesday. Here's where the confrontations took place:
- The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) in Hong Kong's New Territories saw perhaps the most chaotic scenes. Images on social media showed smoke could be seen from miles away as well as protesters and police clashing on school streets and sports fields.
- At Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hung Hom, police said "masked rioters" dropped bricks from a footbridge.
- At Hong Kong University on Hong Kong Island, police said protesters threw chairs and traffic cones from a footbridge at the traffic below.
- In Hong Kong's Central district, the city's financial hub, thousands took to the streets at lunchtime for a second day in a row. On Monday, police fired tear gas as hundreds of office workers were in the streets without proper gear to protect themselves. Police waited to use tear gas to disperse the protesters until after lunch hours Tuesday.
What's happening today?
Hong Kong has seen two of its most violent days of unrest since the current protest movement began more than five months ago. Wednesday is likely to see more of the same.
Here's what you need to know:
- A violent start to the week: Protesters called for a general strike Monday, and things kicked off early. There were four particularly shocking incidents -- a police officer shot a protester at point-blank range; an officer drove a motorbike into a crowd of protesters; riot police fired tear gas into Hong Kong's central business district during a lunchtime protest, while office workers were out and about; and a man who confronted protesters was doused in a flammable liquid and set alight.
- Chaos on campus: While Tuesday saw more clashes around Hong Kong, including again in the city's Central district, the most chaotic scenes took place at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in the New Territories. The prestigious university was the scene of a tense standoff throughout the day. Police attempted to enter the campus on after protesters blocked them with flaming barricades, bricks and petrol bombs. The confrontation continued well into the early hours, and over a thousand protesters remained on campus Wednesday morning, armed with more petrol bombs, bows and other impromptu weapons.
- Paralysis in the city: The demonstrations and clashes around Hong Kong have paralyzed parts of the city. Schools have closed, subway stations have shut down and there have been massive traffic delays. Riot police have been out in full force as early as dawn, in some cases firing tear gas before the workday begins. While these scenes have been common on weekends and during public holiday in recent months, they have been rare during the week.