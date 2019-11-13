Protesters at the Chinese University of Hong Kong are gearing up for another day of potential clashes with police.

Thousands of black-clad students and supporters have gathered in parts of the university and seem ready for a fight. They have petrol bombs at the ready and one was seen holding a bow. Protesters called police action on Tuesday a "siege," and this morning it feels like they are regrouping.

Inside the campus, broken bricks litter the ground, graffiti is spray painted on the walls of buildings and barricades are every few hundred meters. A massive one was set up one at the entrance of Chung Chi college a short distance away from where Tuesday's chaotic scenes took place.

Barricades set up at the entrance to the Chinese University of Hong Kong's Chung Chi College.

On the other side of the barricade, a massive line of cars was dropping off supplies -- boxes of water, food, towels and protective gear such as yellow helmets and umbrellas. Cars were stuck in gridlock as members of the public answered protesters calls for supplies. At the entrance a barricade of trees and branches stopped any cars continuing up the road. Lines of people were sorting the supplies, bags of biscuits and drinks.

People are seen ferrying supplies to CUHK.

“We are organizing all the supplies brought from the public,” said one sorter called Amy. She came up to the campus early this morning after seeing the violence the night before, and did not want to give her full name because she feared being targeted for her comments.

There are various sorting stations where supplies are being stored. Fire extinguishers are placed for future use as are boxes of petrol bombs ready to go.

Amy said what they need is more flammable materials and protective gear. It appears protesters are preparing for a long and potentially violent fight ahead.