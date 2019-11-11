People lay flowers during a vigil in Hong Kong on November 10, 2019. DALE DE LA REY/AFP via Getty Images

The raging protests today and over the weekend have been fueled by anger over the death of a 22-year-old student.

Chow Tsz-lok, a computer sciences student at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, died Friday morning. He had fallen and suffered a severe head injury in a parking garage on November 4, close to the scene of protests.

Chow had been in a coma and on life support until Friday. There is no indication that Chow was involved in the nearby protest the night of his injury.

Sorrow and anger: Protesters and fellow students mourned Chow's death throughout the weekend, with a vigil on Friday night and a memorial on Sunday.

But the tragedy also prompted an outpouring of anger. Protesters claim that police actions on the night of the accident resulted in paramedics being temporarily unable to access him.

Police deny accusations: Police expressed "profound sadness" over Chow's death, but have strenuously denied responsibility and maintained that at no point did officers obstruct ambulance or fire services from assisting him. A police statement released on November 5 described the allegations as "certainly false."