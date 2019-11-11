A man who confronted a group of pro-democracy protesters was doused in a flammable liquid and set alight in the New Territories earlier this afternoon, as captured in a video seen by CNN and circulated widely on social media.

The full video is too graphic to be broadcast on CNN.

A Hong Kong police source told CNN they are investigating the incident, which took place on Monday near Ma On Shan subway station in the New Territories.

The Hong Kong Hospital Authority told CNN that a man who sustained burn injuries in Ma On Shan has been admitted to the Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin district and is currently in a critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

The video shows an unidentified, unarmed man remonstrating with protesters. He shouts expletives at the protesters, before saying "You are all not Chinese."

A person off-camera douses the man at close range with a flammable liquid, then uses a lighter to set him on fire.

After the man is fully engulfed in flames, it’s unclear how long the fire lasted or how the flames were extinguished. Later video shows the man standing, seemingly stunned. He is no longer on fire and isn't wearing his shirt, burns can be seen all over his upper body.

Video which appears to be from before the incident showed the man shouting at and chasing a group of protesters clad in black inside the Ma On Shan subway station.