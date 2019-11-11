Protests rage across Hong Kong after man shot by police
A Hong Kong student died during last weekend's protests
The raging protests today and over the weekend have been fueled by anger over the death of a 22-year-old student.
Chow Tsz-lok, a computer sciences student at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, died Friday morning. He had fallen and suffered a severe head injury in a parking garage on November 4, close to the scene of protests.
Chow had been in a coma and on life support until Friday. There is no indication that Chow was involved in the nearby protest the night of his injury.
Sorrow and anger: Protesters and fellow students mourned Chow's death throughout the weekend, with a vigil on Friday night and a memorial on Sunday.
But the tragedy also prompted an outpouring of anger. Protesters claim that police actions on the night of the accident resulted in paramedics being temporarily unable to access him.
Police deny accusations: Police expressed "profound sadness" over Chow's death, but have strenuously denied responsibility and maintained that at no point did officers obstruct ambulance or fire services from assisting him. A police statement released on November 5 described the allegations as "certainly false."
Here's what you need to know
Early this morning, a police officer shot a protester in Hong Kong, the latest escalation in the pro-democracy, anti-government unrest which has been rocking the city for over five months.
Here's what you need to know:
- The shooting: A traffic officer shot a 21-year-old protester and fired two more live rounds in Sai Wan Ho, on eastern Hong Kong Island. The protester is undergoing operation and is in critical condition, hospital authorities say.
- Police response: Police confirmed the shooting, and said officers had drawn their guns in two other locations while dispersing protesters. They also denied "online rumors" of reckless firearm use, calling the accusations "totally false and malicious."
- Traffic disrupted: Protesters called for a general strike today in multiple districts, and have disrupted traffic across the city. Police say they built barricades and blocked roads. Subway lines are experiencing delays and partial suspensions.
- Tear gas and chaos: Police fired tear gas in the city's central financial district around lunchtime to disperse massive crowds of protesters, sending office workers running into subway stations to escape the gas.
- The catalyst: Protests this weekend were fueled by anger over a 22-year-old student's death Friday morning, days after falling and suffering a severe head injury in a parking garage close to the scene of protests. Protesters claim that police actions on the night of the accident resulted in paramedics being temporarily unable to access the student -- which police strenuously deny.