In a press conference Monday afternoon, police addressed the shooting that took place earlier this morning.

The shooting: Early this morning, a 21-year-old protester was shot by a police officer and hospitalized in critical condition. At the press conference, a spokesperson said said the officer had been clearing road barricades when several masked men "surrounded" him, one of whom appeared to be carrying a metal pole.

One of the men moved forward, and the officer tried to arrest him, but a second protester tired to take the officer's gun, the spokesperson said -- which led to the officer opening fire. The spokesperson said there was "no chance" for the officer to issue a warning, and that the officer had felt his life was in danger.

The officer had felt that "consequences would be disastrous" if protesters got hold of the gun, and "did not have bad intentions to hurt anyone," the spokesperson said.

Two people have been arrested, and police are still looking for two more people related to the incident. The case is under investigation, and police will review surveillance footage of the incident, they said.

According to the police, the officer has had his personal information released online and his family targeted.