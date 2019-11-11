Protests rage across Hong Kong after man shot by police
The protester who was shot is out of surgery with "no immediate threat to his life"
Police said at an ongoing press conference that the protester shot by an officer this morning is out of surgery, and that there was no "immediate threat to his life."
The live round had been fired into his left abdomen, a police spokesperson said. Other protesters then tried to grab the injured protesters, leading the officer to fire a second and third live shot, which didn't hit anybody.
The police said they were investigating the case, but added that it had happened at "lightning speed."
The officer who shot a protester "did not have bad intentions," police say
In a press conference Monday afternoon, police addressed the shooting that took place earlier this morning.
The shooting: Early this morning, a 21-year-old protester was shot by a police officer and hospitalized in critical condition. At the press conference, a spokesperson said said the officer had been clearing road barricades when several masked men "surrounded" him, one of whom appeared to be carrying a metal pole.
One of the men moved forward, and the officer tried to arrest him, but a second protester tired to take the officer's gun, the spokesperson said -- which led to the officer opening fire. The spokesperson said there was "no chance" for the officer to issue a warning, and that the officer had felt his life was in danger.
The officer had felt that "consequences would be disastrous" if protesters got hold of the gun, and "did not have bad intentions to hurt anyone," the spokesperson said.
Two people have been arrested, and police are still looking for two more people related to the incident. The case is under investigation, and police will review surveillance footage of the incident, they said.
According to the police, the officer has had his personal information released online and his family targeted.
Police officer involved in motorbike incident suspended
Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, a police spokesperson said an officer involved in an incident this morning in which he appeared to attempt to run over protesters on his motorcycle has been suspended.
The officer has been removed from all front line duties and put on leave, effective immediately, police said, adding that they took the case seriously and were investigating.
"If any misconduct arises, the police will surely follow up," the spokesperson said.
Police statement denies "reckless" gun use
Police released a statement this afternoon confirming the shooting that had taken place early in the morning, which left a protester in critical condition.
In the statement, police said they were working to disperse the protesters, who threw petrol bombs and vandalized universities.
Read the statement:
"Since this morning (November 11), radical protestors set barricades in multiple locations in Hong Kong. They even dropped large and heavy objects from heights to carriageways posing grave danger to road users. Rioters also threw petrol bomb into MTR compartment and vandalised university facilities.
Due to the rioters’ extensive illegal acts, Police has responded with dispersal and arrest operations. During police operations, one police officer has discharged his service revolver, one male was shot. In the Shatin and Tung Chung operations, police officers have drawn their service arms from their holsters.
Online rumours stated that police management have ordered frontline officers to recklessly use their firearms in today’s operations. Police clarifies that this allegation is totally false and malicious. Police has strict guidelines and orders regarding the use of firearms. All police officers are required to justify their enforcement actions.
We appeal to radical protestors to be calm and rational. Protestors should stop all acts that threaten others’ safety and obstruct Police’s lawful execution of duty."
A man who confronts protesters is set on fire
A man who confronted a group of pro-democracy protesters was doused in a flammable liquid and set alight in the New Territories earlier this afternoon, as captured in a video seen by CNN and circulated widely on social media.
The full video is too graphic to be broadcast on CNN.
Aong Kong police source told CNN they are investigating the incident, which took place on Monday near Ma On Shan subway station in the New Territories.
The Hong Kong Hospital Authority told CNN that a man who sustained burn injuries in Ma On Shan has been admitted to the Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin district and is currently in a critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit.
The video shows an unidentified, unarmed man remonstrating with protesters. He shouts expletives at the protesters, before saying "You are all not Chinese."
A person off-camera douses the man at close range with a flammable liquid, then uses a lighter to set him on fire.
After the man is fully engulfed in flames, it’s unclear how long the fire lasted or how the flames were extinguished. Later video shows the man standing, seemingly stunned. He is no longer on fire and isn't wearing his shirt, burns can be seen all over his upper body.
Video which appears to be from before the incident showed the man shouting at and chasing a group of protesters clad in black inside the Ma On Shan subway station.
Transit citywide has been disrupted since 7 a.m.
Protesters began disrupting city transit as early as 7 a.m. local time, as part of their day-long general strike.
They built barricades and blocked roads in several locations, including the crucial cross-harbor tunnel that connects Hong Kong Island with Kowloon. Police said demonstrators also blocked roadways in Sha Tin, Tseung Kwan O, Tuen Mun, and Hung Hom districts.
Several subway lines experienced minor to severe delays, with some stations closed and routes partially suspended "due to an escalation of the situation in stations," according to the MTR subway operator.
Most of the closed stations and suspended subway service are located further outside the city center -- in the New Territories, Lantau Island, and Tseung Kwan O.
In a statement in the morning, police said they were continuing to clear barricades and disperse the protesters.
Chaos and tear gas across Hong Kong
Earlier this afternoon, protesters and riot police faced off in Central, the city's financial center.
The shooting of a protester this morning sparked public outrage, escalating what had already looked to be a long day of demonstrations.
Protesters gathered in Sai Wan Ho, in eastern Hong Kong, where the shooting had happened. Police cordoned off the site of the shooting, and crowds standing behind the cordon lines shouted and swore at the officers.
Huge crowds then marched through Central, where police fired tear gas. Video footage from the ground shows people -- many office workers without masks or other protective gear -- coughing and doubled over, with some rushing into a subway station to escape the tear gas.
Black-clad protesters chanted "murder" as they marched past luxury fashion shops.
Riot police have now largely left Central, but many protesters remain. The ground is littered with bricks that protesters had dug up. Many office workers were sent home, and schools were shut and classes suspended.
A Hong Kong student died during last weekend's protests
The raging protests today and over the weekend have been fueled by anger over the death of a 22-year-old student.
Chow Tsz-lok, a computer sciences student at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, died Friday morning. He had fallen and suffered a severe head injury in a parking garage on November 4, close to the scene of protests.
Chow had been in a coma and on life support until Friday. There is no indication that Chow was involved in the nearby protest the night of his injury.
Sorrow and anger: Protesters and fellow students mourned Chow's death throughout the weekend, with a vigil on Friday night and a memorial on Sunday.
But the tragedy also prompted an outpouring of anger. Protesters claim that police actions on the night of the accident resulted in paramedics being temporarily unable to access him.
Police deny accusations: Police expressed "profound sadness" over Chow's death, but have strenuously denied responsibility and maintained that at no point did officers obstruct ambulance or fire services from assisting him. A police statement released on November 5 described the allegations as "certainly false."
Here's what you need to know
Early this morning, a police officer shot a protester in Hong Kong, the latest escalation in the pro-democracy, anti-government unrest which has been rocking the city for over five months.
Here's what you need to know:
- The shooting: A traffic officer shot a 21-year-old protester and fired two more live rounds in Sai Wan Ho, on eastern Hong Kong Island. The protester is undergoing operation and is in critical condition, hospital authorities say.
- Police response: Police confirmed the shooting, and said officers had drawn their guns in two other locations while dispersing protesters. They also denied "online rumors" of reckless firearm use, calling the accusations "totally false and malicious."
- Traffic disrupted: Protesters called for a general strike today in multiple districts, and have disrupted traffic across the city. Police say they built barricades and blocked roads. Subway lines are experiencing delays and partial suspensions.
- Tear gas and chaos: Police fired tear gas in the city's central financial district around lunchtime to disperse massive crowds of protesters, sending office workers running into subway stations to escape the gas.
- The catalyst: Protests this weekend were fueled by anger over a 22-year-old student's death Friday morning, days after falling and suffering a severe head injury in a parking garage close to the scene of protests. Protesters claim that police actions on the night of the accident resulted in paramedics being temporarily unable to access the student -- which police strenuously deny.