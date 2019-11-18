Riot police have set up a cordon around Hong Kong Polytechnic University, and are making multiple arrests in the surrounding area.

As students and protesters try to flee the besieged university campus, where many have stayed for days now, police are chasing some into the main square nearby. The streets are filled with ambulances and police vans.

Meanwhile, a mixed crowd of spectators stand nearby. Some who seem to be supportive of the protests are milling around, but many have dispersed or are sitting inside the nearby cafes. Others seem to support the police, with one woman thanking officers and shooting them a thumbs-up. Then there are local residents just trying to get on with their day, and seeming bemused by the heavy police presence.