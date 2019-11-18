Anti-government protesters stand during a lull in the middle of clashes with police at Hong Kong Polytechnic University on November 18. Laurel Chor/Getty Images

It's been almost six months now since protests began in Hong Kong -- and since then the movement has dramatically broadened.

The protests began in June with one main objective -- for the government to withdraw a controversial bill that would have allowed extradition of fugitives to mainland China.

Critics worried Beijing could use the bill to prosecute people for political reasons under China's opaque legal system.

But when the government only suspended the bill and didn't withdraw it, the focus of the movement expanded to allegations of police brutality and calls for greater democracy.

The current five demands of the Hong Kong protest movement are: