Hong Kong police surround university as standoff with students continues
What do Hong Kong's protesters want?
It's been almost six months now since protests began in Hong Kong -- and since then the movement has dramatically broadened.
The protests began in June with one main objective -- for the government to withdraw a controversial bill that would have allowed extradition of fugitives to mainland China.
Critics worried Beijing could use the bill to prosecute people for political reasons under China's opaque legal system.
But when the government only suspended the bill and didn't withdraw it, the focus of the movement expanded to allegations of police brutality and calls for greater democracy.
The current five demands of the Hong Kong protest movement are:
- Fully withdraw the extradition bill (fulfilled in September)
- Set up an independent inquiry to probe police brutality
- Withdraw a characterization of early protests as "riots"
- Release those arrested at protests
- Implement universal suffrage in Hong Kong
Police have fired tear gas in Kowloon
Police have begun firing tear gas in Kowloon, where protesters are trying to draw police numbers away from the Polytechnic University.
Dozens of protesters on Jordan Road, Nathan Road, and several nearby streets have been prying up bricks from the road and scattering them around in an attempt to divert police resources from the university -- where a standoff between police and protesters is now entering its second day.
Several protesters have thrown bricks and petrol bombs at riot police, who are standing at the Gascoigne Road flyover. Police just fired tear gas in response toward Jordan Road.
Meanwhile, students and protesters remain barricaded inside the Polytechnic University, despite police orders for them to leave. Riot police are manning all roads in and out of campus, which appears on lockdown.
Here's what Kowloon looks like right now
Nathan Road, the main thoroughfare in Hong Kong's Kowloon district, is usually full of cars and pedestrians. Right now, it's full of protesters wearing face masks and dressed in black, covering the ground with detritus.
There are bricks scattered all over the road, as well as bamboo scaffolding. Some makeshift barricades are a little more creative -- ladders, tables, umbrellas, fences, phone boxes.
Take a look at the scene:
Protesters are using a phone box as a road barricade
Nearly the entire stretch of Nathan Road, which runs through multiple districts in Kowloon, is covered with debris, bamboo scaffolding, bricks, and other objects used as makeshift barricades.
In Yau Ma Tei, which lies between Mong Kok and Tsim Sha Tsui districts, protesters have even toppled a phone booth into the middle of the road in an attempt to halt traffic.
Walking through the streets, you can hear the echo of smashing bricks from protesters further down Nathan Road. One protester told CNN they’re blocking the roads in case police arrive.
This is all part of an attempt to draw police toward Nathan Road, away from Polytechnic University, where students remain barricaded inside despite some attempts to leave this morning.
Here's where we are at 11 a.m. in Hong Kong
The siege of the heavily fortified Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus has now entered its second day, with large numbers of riot police locked in a tense and occasionally violent standoff with student protesters.
Here's where we're at this morning:
- Riot police have encircled Hong Kong Kong's Polytechnic University and are trying to arrest the hundreds of protesters who have been occupying it for days.
- Dozens of demonstrators fled the campus during a lull this morning, at least several of whom were arrested by waiting police, who fired tear gas.
- Many of those still inside the campus say they want to leave but are unable to without running into police.
- There is still no confirmation on the number of injured from the continued siege or the number of arrests.
- To try and distract riot police, hundreds of additional demonstrators are digging up roads and making barricades across the city's Kowloon Peninsula, north of the university.
- The level of violence in Hong Kong's almost six months of protests has ratcheted up in the past week, with protesters experimenting with a variety of homemade explosives and improvised weapons.
Protesters are trying to create a diversion to draw police away from the university
Protesters and protest supporters in Kowloon's Tsim Sha Tsui district are building bamboo barricades on Nathan Road, a main thoroughfare that is usually packed with traffic.
Many tell CNN they are doing it as a diversionary tactic -- to draw police away from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), where police and protesters remain locked in a tense, hours-long standoff. Many of the protesters have been attempting to escape the fortified campus all morning, but many are being arrested by police, who have surrounded the area.
One 29-year-old female student laying barricades told CNN that the protesters are PolyU are "lacking resources now, food and water.”
Police have ordered students to leave the campus -- but there's only one exit, she said. "People getting out from that exit will be arrested."
Two 17-year-old girls say they are also pulling bamboo scaffolding onto the road to cause a disruption and draw the police away.
“We just want to save the students in PolyU,” one said. “When we grow up we will be the ones who can change Hong Kong so we don't (want) our next generation to suffer."
Exhausted protesters rest inside fortified Polytechnic University
Hong Kong protesters have now been under siege inside Polytechnic University for 24 hours, as the police try to clear the campus and reopen nearby roads.
Violent clashes raged all through the night and now the shrinking group of remaining protesters are trying to catch some brief respite inside the fortified campus.
Photos from inside the walls of Polytechnic University show black-clad, mostly young protesters resting against walls and on benches, still in their full protective gear.
Mong Kok feels like a ghost town after the weekend's heated clashes
Mong Kok, one of Hong Kong's most bustling, densely-populated neighborhoods, appears almost totally deserted in parts, as police and student protesters continue battle in the nearby Polytechnic University.
The normally packed subway station entrances are bare. Many shops are shut. The streets, normally flowing with traffic, are partially empty. Walls, roads, and street dividers are covered with graffiti, and there are loose bricks on the road that were pried up by protesters.
Many passersby are holding their noses -- from either the smell of tear gas or graffiti spray paint.
Inside Langham Place, a popular mall, only a handful of people mill around. The normally vibrant area feels like a ghost town.
Nathan Road may be mostly empty, but cars are heavily backed up in nearby busy intersections, where traffic lights have all been broken and smashed. At these blocked roads, traffic appears to go back about 100 meters (about 330 feet).
Police are chasing protesters outside the university and making arrests
Riot police have set up a cordon around Hong Kong Polytechnic University, and are making multiple arrests in the surrounding area.
As students and protesters try to flee the besieged university campus, where many have stayed for days now, police are chasing some into the main square nearby. The streets are filled with ambulances and police vans.
Meanwhile, a mixed crowd of spectators stand nearby. Some who seem to be supportive of the protests are milling around, but many have dispersed or are sitting inside the nearby cafes. Others seem to support the police, with one woman thanking officers and shooting them a thumbs-up. Then there are local residents just trying to get on with their day, and seeming bemused by the heavy police presence.