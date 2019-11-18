Protesters rest during a lull in clashes at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hung Hom district of Hong Kong on November 18. Anthony Wallace/AFP

Arrests are continuing in the area around Hong Kong's Polytechnic University while an unknown number of protesters are still occupying the campus.

In an attempt to draw police away from the university, a call has gone out on the online Reddit-like platform LIHKG for demonstrations elsewhere in the city.

LIHKG is regularly used by protester groups to coordinate and plan actions.

Supporters of the demonstrators used the same tactic late on Sunday night to try and distract police from the university, starting fires and building barricades in surrounding districts.

Already this morning there have been gatherings of protesters in Jordan, to the north of Polytechnic University, where they have been digging up bricks.