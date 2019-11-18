Hong Kong police surround university as standoff with students continues
Police are chasing protesters outside the university and making arrests
Riot police have set up a cordon around Hong Kong Polytechnic University, and are making multiple arrests in the surrounding area.
As students and protesters try to flee the besieged university campus, where many have stayed for days now, police are chasing some into the main square nearby. The streets are filled with ambulances and police vans.
Meanwhile, a mixed crowd of spectators stand nearby. Some who seem to be supportive of the protests are milling around, but many have dispersed or are sitting inside the nearby cafes. Others seem to support the police, with one woman thanking officers and shooting them a thumbs-up. Then there are local residents just trying to get on with their day, and seeming bemused by the heavy police presence.
Gas canister covered in bolts seen near entrance to Polytechnic University
A photo sent to CNN from within Hong Kong's Polytechnic University shows what appears to be a makeshift bomb made from a gas canister with bolts attached.
CNN cannot confirm that it is in fact a viable explosive device, or that it still contains volatile gas.
A police spokesperson confirmed to CNN that gas canisters have been used during protests as weapons against them.
The management of Hong Kong Polytechnic University issued a statement Sunday saying "dangerous chemicals" had been stolen from laboratories and condemned the protesters' "illegal acts and violence" in the campus which has, they say, "been widely damaged."
Pro-protest groups call for distraction operations to pull police away from university
Arrests are continuing in the area around Hong Kong's Polytechnic University while an unknown number of protesters are still occupying the campus.
In an attempt to draw police away from the university, a call has gone out on the online Reddit-like platform LIHKG for demonstrations elsewhere in the city.
LIHKG is regularly used by protester groups to coordinate and plan actions.
Supporters of the demonstrators used the same tactic late on Sunday night to try and distract police from the university, starting fires and building barricades in surrounding districts.
Already this morning there have been gatherings of protesters in Jordan, to the north of Polytechnic University, where they have been digging up bricks.
Top Chinese state-run media editor call for police to use "live rounds"
The editor of the state-run tabloid Global Times took to Twitter early this morning to call for Hong Kong police to be given permission to shoot protestors with live rounds.
"Hong Kong looks like a battlefield tonight," editor Hu Xijin said on his official Twitter, after posting a video of an armored car being set alight by protesters.
"Police should be permitted to fire live rounds in this case to counter rioters."
Hong Kong police warned protesters during the late night siege that they would use live rounds if those inside the campus didn't stop throwing petrol bombs and shooting arrows.
So far only one live round was confirmed fired late on Sunday, after a car tried to ram police lines in the Kowloon district of Jordan.
"We want to leave": Last protesters say they're trapped inside fortified university
Dozens of protesters have already left the fortified campus of Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) this morning but there are still more inside who are unable to leave.
One 23-year-old protester who asked not to be named said that he was stuck on an undisclosed part of campus with about 20 other demonstrators. An unknown number of other protesters, many of whom are thought to be students, remain holed-up in other parts of the large central campus.
"Of course we want to leave ... If we try to leave one block they will arrest us. They are just everywhere surrounding the campus," he said.
The protester, who is not a student at PolyU, said that they were tired and scared, adding he had seen people injured with tear gas and rubber bullets. He said that while some protesters still have hope, there is an expectation now that they will be arrested.
He said his parents thought he was at his girlfriend's house and he didn't know what he'd tell them.
"Currently those around me we just want to escape, we don’t have any equipment to help us fight," he said.
Protesters have been occupying universities for a week now
Students and protesters at the Polytechnic University (PolyU) have been facing off with police for nearly 24 hours -- but many haven't left the campus for days.
Earlier last week, hundreds of riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) fired more than 1,567 canisters of tear gas during a chaotic and ultimately suspended clearance operation.
Protesters also moved to occupy other universities like PolyU, with sporadic clashes breaking out there since Thursday morning.
On Friday night, protesters suddenly evacuated CUHK, bringing the four-day occupation to an end -- but only beginning the weekend-long occupation of PolyU.
Protesters accuse police of laying "siege" to CUHK and PolyU. Police say they were only trying to stop protesters from throwing objects onto roads and disrupting traffic at CUHK. They have labeled occupied universities a "breeding ground for criminals and rioters" and a "weapons factory."
On Friday, CNN's Helen Regan spent the day with protesters at PolyU, as they began fortifying the campus. Read more about the days-long occupation from inside the university here.
A police officer was shot with an arrow during yesterday's standoff
A Hong Kong police officer was shot with an arrow yesterday during clashes at the Polytechnic University campus.
As violence has escalated in recent days, protesters have begun using bows and arrows against the police, and authorities said a media liaison officer was hit in the leg with an arrow during a skirmish Sunday afternoon.
The man who was shot with an arrow was sent to hospital for treatment, according to the police statement.
Students and protesters occupying the universities have used other unorthodox weapons this past week, including javelins and equipment taken from campus gym stores.
Police say they didn't "raid" the university
Police in Hong Kong released a statement on Monday morning denying that they had "raided" the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, where they are currently facing off with students (some of whom are trying to evacuate).
The police statement called the raiding accusation "totally false," and accused "rioters" of throwing petrol bombs and setting objects aflame.
Read the statement:
"At around 5:30 a.m., police continue to conduct dispersal and arrest operation. Meanwhile, rioters gathering inside the campus set fire and caused extensive damage.
Police reiterate that we did not “raid” the premises of the PolyU. Fires were observed in various locations in the PolyU premises. Explosives, flammable substances and dangerous goods also pose threats to anyone therein. Police appeal to everyone inside the campus to leave immediately."
Scenes of desolation around Hong Kong's Polytechnic University
As the sun rises today, the streets around Hong Kong's Polytechnic University are covered in litter and debris from the weekend's clashes.
Scorch marks, bricks and abandoned umbrellas cover the area around the campus, which is currently the site of an almost 24-hour siege between police and protesters.
It's a surreal sight in one of the world's most urbanized financial hubs.