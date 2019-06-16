Hong Kong protest live updates: Tens of thousands call for city's leader to step down

Many young families are among the crowds coming out to protest against the extradition law.

Hong Kong resident Connie Cheung said it had been important for her 9-year-old son Joshua to come out today.

"We need to fight for Hong Kong," she said.

Connie said that Sunday's march was her family's third protest in eight days, after having come out on both Sunday and Wednesday to call for the bill to be withdrawn.

"We’re helping Hong Kong win this battle because China is making us go to jail," Joshua said.