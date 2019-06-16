Hong Kong protest live updates: Tens of thousands call for city's leader to step down
"We need to fight for Hong Kong"
Many young families are among the crowds coming out to protest against the extradition law.
Hong Kong resident Connie Cheung said it had been important for her 9-year-old son Joshua to come out today.
"We need to fight for Hong Kong," she said.
Connie said that Sunday's march was her family's third protest in eight days, after having come out on both Sunday and Wednesday to call for the bill to be withdrawn.
"We’re helping Hong Kong win this battle because China is making us go to jail," Joshua said.
Angry Hong Kong residents hold third protest in eight days
Hong Kong protesters showed no signs of fatigue on Sunday despite this being the third time in just over a week that many have hit the streets.
Protest organizers estimated that one million people came out last Sunday to demonstrate against the extradition treaty, about one in seven of the city’s population.
When the government didn’t back down, tens of thousands of mostly young people came out again on Wednesday, surrounding the city's government headquarters and forcing legislators to postpone a debate on the bill.
Resulting clashes saw as many as 5,000 riot police fire 150 rounds of tear gas, rubber bullets and bean bag rounds in an attempt to disperse protesters.
Organizers of Sunday's protest are now calling on authorities to drop charges against the 11 people arrested during Wednesday's demonstration, amid widespread criticism of police tactics.
Protesters are rallying against a controversial bill. Here's what it would do.
Protesters in Hong Kong have spent days demonstrating against a proposed extradition law. Though it was suspended Saturday, many fear that could be reintroduced at a later date and are calling for it to be shelved completely.
Here's what you need to know about the bill:
- What the bill would do: The proposed law would allow Hong Kong to extradite fugitives to territories where it doesn't have formal extradition deals, including mainland China, Taiwan and Macau.
- What it could could mean: Opponents of the bill say it could mean democracy activists, journalists and foreign business owners could be surrendered to mainland China.
- Why this issue is so sensitive: Remember: Hong Kong is a semi-autonomous city, which has a separate legal system and political system to mainland China. It allows citizens to enjoy freedoms not protected on the mainland. Although Hong Kong is part of China, it has separate laws that follow the UK system and no capital punishment, unlike mainland China.
Hong Kong becomes a sea of black
Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in Hong Kong as campaigners look to keep the pressure on the government, despite a move by the city's embattled leader to suspend a controversial extradition bill.
On Saturday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam, the top official in Hong Kong, said passage of the bill would be suspended and a second reading due to take place this month canceled.
The announcement though has failed to quell public anger.
In a clear sign of continued dissatisfaction thousands have joined today's march to demand the bill be shelved completely and for the city's leader to step down.
Large numbers of protesters began to gather in the city's Victoria Park just after midday Sunday, donning black and wearing white ribbons on their chests.
Many carried bunches of white flowers to honor a man who died after falling from a building on Saturday while holding banners opposing the extradition bill.
"We buy the white flower to hope that he can rest in peace," said 23-year-old Michael, who works in concessions and only gave his first name. Like many others around him, he carried a sign saying "Freedom is Not Free."