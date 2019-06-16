Hong Kong protest sees thousands call for city leader to step down: live updates
Analysis: Huge turnout will put pressure on Hong Kong leader to resign
In over five years of covering protest marches in Hong Kong, I have never seen one take over as much of the city as today's has.
The crowd in Wan Chai has spread across over four blocks, moving like a huge black mass towards Admiralty, chanting “withdraw” and “resign” as they go.
Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam has said the extradition bill was her policy and driven by her administration, rather than Beijing.
The pressure for her to go after this will be immense.
No official numbers yet but streets at near standstill as crowd continues to grow
There's no official word on size yet, but early indications suggest crowd numbers are in the tens of thousands, possibly even larger.
The city's downtown areas, including Central, Admiralty, Wan Chai and Causeway Bay are all packed with demonstrators. Many streets along the protest route have come to a complete standstill as crowd numbers continue to surge.
The city's subway system has also been impacted, with trains forced to avoid calling at overcrowded stations.
Kevin Yam, from Hong Kong's Progressive Lawyer Group, told CNN the protest size could yet be even larger than last Sunday's record breaking gathering -- when protest organizers estimated more than a million people took to the streets.
"If the cops have opened up many more roads than last week and all the protesters are still stuck and the train stations are still overfilled that’s a real sign," he said.
Protesters set up makeshift first aid stands on sidelines of march
As the demonstration continues in the blazing Hong Kong summer heat, protesters have set up makeshift first aid stations.
Providing food and water, and using homemade signposts, these small volunteer stations have been a reoccurring feature at Hong Kong protests for years.
At Wednesday's demonstration, groups of volunteers organized provisions of plastic masks and eye guards to protect from tear gas, while others handed out water bottles.
On Sunday, first aid station volunteers were back at it again, handing out free water and sunscreen.
Crowd boos police vans as protest continues to grow in size
The atmosphere at the protest has so far been relaxed, with little sign of the violence that marred Wednesday's demonstrations.
But there is still clear anger towards the city's police force.
On seeing police vans travel over the crowd on a bridge in Admiralty, the crowd breaks out in a loud chorus of boos.
The city was brought to a standstill Wednesday, when tens of thousands of mostly young protesters blocked the route leading to the Legislative Council buildings, where lawmakers were due to debate the extradition bill.
As many as 5,000 riot police were deployed to break up the crowd, leading to violent clashes and allegations of police brutality.
Videos from Wednesday's protest showed police spraying tear gas directly into protester's faces and beating them with batons.
Many of today's protesters are holding signs condemning police action. Protest organizers meanwhile have called on authorities to drop charges against the 11 people arrested during protests Wednesday.
City of dissent: Hong Kong has a proud tradition of protesting to protect its unique identity
Hong Kong has a long and storied history of political protest, beginning in its days as a British Colony, and continuing past its handover to Beijing in 1997 writes Antony Dapiran.
Hong Kong residents are not able fully to elect their own government and the city's leader, Chief Executive Carrie Lam, is granted a mandate not from the general populace but from the 1,200 business leaders, professionals and other elites who form the "election committee" that elected her.
Yet, Hong Kong residents do enjoy freedom of speech, freedom of the press and freedom of assembly.
From the Leftist riots of the 1960s to an uprising that fought a "brainwashing" National Education system, some of the biggest protest movements in Hong Kong's recent history share a common theme: The desire to safeguard the city's unique identity.
The issues that threaten that identity -- whether by curtailing the precious rights and freedoms the city enjoys, or chipping away at its cultural heritage -- provoke the most visceral reactions from residents.
"We need to fight for Hong Kong"
Many young families are among the crowds coming out to protest against the extradition law.
Hong Kong resident Connie Cheung said it had been important for her 9-year-old son Joshua to come out today.
"We need to fight for Hong Kong," she said.
Connie said that Sunday's march was her family's third protest in eight days, after having come out on both Sunday and Wednesday to call for the bill to be withdrawn.
"We’re helping Hong Kong win this battle because China is making us go to jail," Joshua said.
Protest numbers still growing in Hong Kong
Sunday's march began in the early afternoon, but as the sun begins to set protest numbers continue to swell, as hundreds pour out of packed train stations to join the march.
Such is the size of today's march that that entire streets have been brought to a standstill, with some demonstrators even taking to sitting down due to the gridlock.
Many had expected only a small number of people to attend today's march following yesterday's decision by the government to suspend the controversial extradition bill.
Outside the Legislative Council building in Admiralty, protesters are chanting for Chief Executive Carrie Lam to step down.