Hong Kong protest sees thousands call for city leader to step down: live updates

Hong Kong has a long and storied history of political protest, beginning in its days as a British Colony, and continuing past its handover to Beijing in 1997 writes Antony Dapiran.

Hong Kong residents are not able fully to elect their own government and the city's leader, Chief Executive Carrie Lam, is granted a mandate not from the general populace but from the 1,200 business leaders, professionals and other elites who form the "election committee" that elected her.

Yet, Hong Kong residents do enjoy freedom of speech, freedom of the press and freedom of assembly.

From the Leftist riots of the 1960s to an uprising that fought a "brainwashing" National Education system, some of the biggest protest movements in Hong Kong's recent history share a common theme: The desire to safeguard the city's unique identity.

The issues that threaten that identity -- whether by curtailing the precious rights and freedoms the city enjoys, or chipping away at its cultural heritage -- provoke the most visceral reactions from residents.

